Commissioned by JioHotstar and produced by Banijay Asia, Dr. Hassan brings the internationally acclaimed House format, licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, part of Universal Studio Group, to Indian audiences.

The adaptation reimagines the globally recognised medical drama through an Indian cultural lens, with relatable characters, settings and conversations.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the titular character, a doct,mat, the series combines intriguing medical cases, sharp humour and engaging interpersonal relationships.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the series also features Dia Mirza, Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu. Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar have adapted and scripted the series, while Virat Basoya has penned the dialogues.