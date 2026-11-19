CHENNAI: JioHotstar has unveiled the teaser for Dr Hassan, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza, ahead of its December 11 premiere. The series introduces an unconventional medical genius whose extraordinary ability to solve complex diagnostic cases is matched by an eccentric personality that makes him equally difficult to deal with.
Commissioned by JioHotstar and produced by Banijay Asia, Dr. Hassan brings the internationally acclaimed House format, licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, part of Universal Studio Group, to Indian audiences.
The adaptation reimagines the globally recognised medical drama through an Indian cultural lens, with relatable characters, settings and conversations.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the titular character, a doct,mat, the series combines intriguing medical cases, sharp humour and engaging interpersonal relationships.
Directed by Rohan Sippy, the series also features Dia Mirza, Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu. Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar have adapted and scripted the series, while Virat Basoya has penned the dialogues.
The series is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Rajesh Chadha, Mrinalini Jain and Shyam Rathi, with Vibhas Singh Gautam serving as executive producer under the Banijay Asia banner.
Speaking about his role, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his childhood memories of spending time around clinics and dispensaries in his hometown, where he encountered interesting people and situations. He said some of those memories resurfaced while reading the script.
The actor added that portraying Hassan involved finding the right balance between the character's exceptional intelligence and his unusual outlook on life. Exploring his mannerisms, speech, reactions and relationships with others made the experience particularly enjoyable, he said.