Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 locks June 18 for OTT premiere

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film marks the latest chapter in the story of George Kutty, the family man whose attempts to protect his loved ones continue to haunt him.

"With Drishyam 3, my intention was not just to continue the story, but to delve deeper into the mind of George Ku- tty. Over the years, he has become a man defined by the choices he made to protect his family, but beneath his resilience lies a father who has been forced to live with constant fear, uncertainty, and the weight of his past. This chapter explores the psychological toll of those experiences, making it perhaps the most intimate and emotionally layered film in the franchise. We wanted to examine not only what George Kutty does, but what those decisions have cost him as a person. I am thrilled that audiences across the world will now be able to experience this new chapter on Prime Video,” said writer and director Jeethu Joseph.