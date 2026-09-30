'Mirzapur' was called 'cheap imitation' of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' initially: Director Gurmmeet Singh

The director credited writer-creator Puneet Krishna for coming up with the story of "Mirzapur". Kirshna drew things from his familiarity with Uttar Pradesh. Singh revealed that he first met Krishna while they were working on another popular series, "Inside Edge" and the two later joined hands for "Mirzapur". Singh said "Mirzapur" is a completely fictional show and has nothing to do with the city, which is a trade route between India and places abroad for carpet and other things. "We call it 'Mirzapur' because the name sounds so cinematic, it is a beautiful, peaceful place. We've now subsequently gone and shot there, and met people there. Ours is a completely fictional show, so it's not deriving from any real story that's happened there," he said.

After three seasons of "Mirzapur", the makers decided to go ahead with the idea of adapting it for the big screen, with "Mirzapur: The Movie", which takes the story forward from the first season. Released on September 4, the film has earned Rs 228.40 crore nett in India. Singh said they consciously chose to make the film more cinematic than the Prime Video series, with an emphasis on visual storytelling, action set pieces and music to give audiences a different experience in theatres. "We wanted to upscale it," he said. On the future of the franchise, Singh confirmed that another chapter is being written, but they have not decided whether it will take the form of a film or a series.

"We know this much: that the next chapter is being written, but how it will come or in what form, we are also excited to see." Singh, who worked as an assistant director on films such as "Don" and "Jodhaa Akbar", credits "Mirzapur" for reviving his career as a director after back-to-back failures of films such as "Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene" with Zayed Khan, Anubhav Sinha-produced, "Warning", "What the Fish" with veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, and "Phone Bhoot" starring Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi. He was planning to step away from direction and focus on producing before "Mirzapur" happened and changed the course of his career.

"These are cliches but people tell you failures teach you a lot and it is a tough journey. I had a very fruitful career as an AD; I was working with the best of the production houses and also financially stable by that time," he said, adding that his career as a director didn't start on a great note. "I was lucky enough to not become a struggle but I had to still bide my time and constantly reinvent to wait for an opportunity and I was completely ready to step away from direction and go into producing when 'Mirzapur' happened and things changed. I think I find more joy here as a director."