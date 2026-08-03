Michael to stream on OTT from August 29

The streaming platform made the announcement on social media, sharing a glimpse featuring Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, who steps into the iconic singer’s shoes for the film.The film will be available to stream in English and Hindi. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael traces the extraordinary life and career of Michael Jackson, from his rise to global superstardom to the complexities of his personal journey.

The biopic has generated significant anticipation among fans for Jaafar’s striking resemblance to Michael Jackson and his recreation of some of the singer’s most iconic performances.