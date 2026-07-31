'Michael' set to stream on JioHotstar on Michael Jackson's birthday

CHENNAI: After shattering box office records and grossing over USD 1 billion (around Rs 9,000 crore) worldwide, Michael is set to premiere on JioHotstar on August 29, coinciding with Michael Jackson's birthday.
The film will stream through the platform's Peacock Hub, JioHotstar announced on Tuesday. It will be available to subscribers at no additional cost in both English and Hindi.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biographical drama stars Jafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, in the lead role. The film also features Nia Long, Juliano Krue Valdi, Colman Domingo, and Miles Teller. The screenplay has been written by John Logan, best known for Gladiator.
Produced by Lionsgate, Universal Pictures, and Kino Films, Michael has become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time, surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody's worldwide collection of USD 911 million. It is also the highest-grossing biographical film, overtaking Oppenheimer's global total of USD 975 million.
The film chronicles the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, tracing his journey from his early days as the lead singer of the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the world's most influential entertainers.
Before its JioHotstar premiere, Michael was available in India as a premium rental or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, and BookMyShow Stream.
Michael Jackson, widely regarded as the King of Pop, was born on August 29, 1958, in Gary, Indiana, US. He began performing at a young age with the Jackson 5 and went on to become one of the world's best-selling music artists. Through his music, he raised awareness about issues such as racism, police brutality, and environmental conservation.
Jackson won 13 Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, and set several Guinness World Records during his illustrious career.