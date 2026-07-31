'Michael' set to stream on JioHotstar on Michael Jackson's birthday

A look at the King of Pop's life

The film chronicles the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, tracing his journey from his early days as the lead singer of the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the world's most influential entertainers.

Before its JioHotstar premiere, Michael was available in India as a premium rental or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, and BookMyShow Stream.

Michael Jackson, widely regarded as the King of Pop, was born on August 29, 1958, in Gary, Indiana, US. He began performing at a young age with the Jackson 5 and went on to become one of the world's best-selling music artists. Through his music, he raised awareness about issues such as racism, police brutality, and environmental conservation.

Jackson won 13 Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, and set several Guinness World Records during his illustrious career.