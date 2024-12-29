Manoj Bajpayee concludes shooting for 'Family Man' season three

NEW DELHI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he has completed shooting for the third season of his critically-acclaimed series "The Family Man".

The actor shared the news in a post on his Instagram Stories where he posted a photo of a clapperboard.

"Shooting wrapped!! For 'Family Man 3'! Aur thoda intezar...," he captioned the photo.

Created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the Prime Video action thriller series will bring back original cast members, including Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, ­Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha.

Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, "The Family Man" season three will see Bajpayee reprise his character of Srikant Tiwari, a "middle class guy and a world-class spy".

In the forthcoming third season, Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife Suchitra, played by Priyamani.

"As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmaneuver a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty," read the official logline for season three.

The first season of "The Family Man", which debuted on Prime Video in late 2019, received glowing reviews. The second season, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, premiered in 2021 and was also praised by the critics.