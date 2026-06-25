Mammatiyaan Stars series is a tribute to cricket’s fandom

The web series is to be streamed on the OTT platform Zee 5. Directed by Savir Sudhakar and produced by Singaravelan under the banner of SS Group, the six-episode Tamil original series is a heartfelt tribute to cricket fandom and the extraordinary lengths fans go to for a sport they love.

Written by Savir Sudhakar, Naveen Rajkumar, Kalai Selvan, and Vinu Karthikeyan, the series features Vaibhav Murugesan, Lavanya Anbazhagan, Venkeda Balamurali, Jagabar Sathik, Naan Kadavul Rajendran, and Vivek Prasanna in pivotal roles.