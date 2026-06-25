Mammatiyaan Stars series is a tribute to cricket’s fandom

The makers of director Savir Sudhakar's upcoming sports drama series, Mammatiyaan Stars, have now announced that the eagerly awaited series will be streamed from June 26 this year.
The web series is to be streamed on the OTT platform Zee 5. Directed by Savir Sudhakar and produced by Singaravelan under the banner of SS Group, the six-episode Tamil original series is a heartfelt tribute to cricket fandom and the extraordinary lengths fans go to for a sport they love.
Written by Savir Sudhakar, Naveen Rajkumar, Kalai Selvan, and Vinu Karthikeyan, the series features Vaibhav Murugesan, Lavanya Anbazhagan, Venkeda Balamurali, Jagabar Sathik, Naan Kadavul Rajendran, and Vivek Prasanna in pivotal roles.
Mammatiyaan Stars follows a group of passionate cricket fans from a small village as they embark on an unforgettable journey to Chennai to witness their hero's final match live. What begins as a dream trip soon turns into an adventure filled with friendship, emotions, and unexpected twists.
Director Savir Sudhakar said, “This series is a tribute to every cricket fan who has dreamt of watching their heroes play live. While cricket forms the backdrop, the heart of Mammatiyaan Stars lies in friendship, aspirations, and the unforgettable experiences that shape us along the way. We wanted to tell a story that feels honest, emotional, and celebratory, and we are excited for audiences to join is in this enthralling journey.”