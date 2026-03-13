Makers release the trailer of VJS’s Muthu Alias Kaattaan

The series also features Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, and Muthukumar, among others. National Award-winning filmmaker Manikandan is the creator of the web series. Talking about the trailer, Vijay Sethupathi said, “When Manikandan first narrated Kaattaan to me, he shared a six-page synopsis. I was instantly hooked by the character and the world he had imagined. Working on this series gave me a real sense of peace as an actor.”