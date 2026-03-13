Makers release the trailer of VJS’s Muthu Alias Kaattaan

CHENNAI: Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Alias Kaattaan created a huge buzz after the release of its teaser due to its unique and absurd storyline. The teaser featured jaw-dropping visuals of the actor’s severed head wearing a broad smile. On Friday, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer.
The series also features Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, and Muthukumar, among others. National Award-winning filmmaker Manikandan is the creator of the web series. Talking about the trailer, Vijay Sethupathi said, “When Manikandan first narrated Kaattaan to me, he shared a six-page synopsis. I was instantly hooked by the character and the world he had imagined. Working on this series gave me a real sense of peace as an actor.”
Milind shared, "As someone who is selective about projects he chooses, Kaattaan stood out for its gripping narrative and bold characters, and Sivettan was a role I couldn't resist. Working on the series was an absolute thrill from the immersive sets, sharp direction, and collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi and the team brought this enigmatic figure to life in ways that pushed me creatively."
Rajesh Murugesan is composing the music, while Madhu Neelakandan is behind the camera. Muthu Alias Kaattaan is all set to stream on JioHotstar from March 27. The series will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.