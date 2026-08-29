Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC gets OTT release date

CHENNAI: After its theatrical run, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut DC co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, is reportedly set to make its OTT premiere on September 4. The Arun Matheswaran directorial will reportedly stream on Sun NXT.
The Tamil romantic action drama, which hit theatres on August 7, features Lokesh in the lead as Devadas, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana AK. The film is a contemporary, action-driven adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel Devdas.
DC will reportedly be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.