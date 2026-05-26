Legend Saravanan’s ‘Leader’ to stream on Prime Video from May 29

CHENNAI: The Legend Saravanan-starrer Leader, directed by Durai Senthilkumar, is set to premiere on OTT platform Prime Video on May 29.
The film released in theatres on April 9 and received mixed reviews from critics upon release. Produced under the banner of Legend Saravana Stores Productions, the action drama reportedly grossed around Rs 25 crore during its theatrical run.
Leader is an action drama set in Thoothukudi, following a mechanic who gets caught in a dangerous smuggling network while hiding a secret past linked to covert operations to protect his daughter.
Leader stars Legend Saravanan as Sakthivel alias Ponmaran. The cast also includes Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Payal Rajput, Lal, Santhosh Prathap, Amritha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh and child artist Iyal in important roles.
The film is directed by Durai Senthilkumar, who is known for films including Ethir Neechal, Kodi, Pattas and Garudan.
Cinematography is handled by S Venkatesh, while editing is by Pradeep E Ragav. The music for the film is composed by Ghibran Vaibodha.
According to reports, Leader will begin streaming on Prime Video from May 29.
The film marks Legend Saravanan’s second outing as lead actor after The Legend, which released in 2022.