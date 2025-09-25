Konkona Sensharma-led series 'Search: The Naina Murder Case' to premiere in October

NEW DELHI: Streamer JioHotstar on Wednesday announced that its upcoming crime thriller series "Search: The Naina Murder Case", starring acclaimed actor Konkona Sensharma, will premiere on October 10.

The OTT platform has also released the official trailer of the series, which is directed by Rohan Sippy, known for films such as "Kuch Naa Kaho", "Bluffmaster!" and "Dum Maaro Dum".

"Search: The Naina Murder Case" follows ACP Sanyukta Das, played by Sensharma, a seasoned investigator drawn into the murder of a teenage girl just as she plans to move departments to salvage her crumbling marriage.

Rookie ACP Jai Kanwal, portrayed by actor Surya Sharma, joins her in unraveling a complex case that exposes hidden secrets and a dark underbelly of society.

"'Search: The Naina Murder Case' is so much more than a murder mystery or a whodunit - it is an emotional, political and psychological maze," Sippy said in a statement, adding that the series is filled with constant twists and turns where the truth always remains elusive.

"Every character in this story is navigating their own fears, hiding their secrets, and managing their relationships which will surely keep the viewers guessing," he said.

Sensharma, who leads the series, described her character as a “strong, layered woman juggling work and family complexities, making her journey relatable.”

"Playing Sanyukta let me tap into both my strengths and vulnerabilities & Rohan Sippy’s clarity of vision and openness helped bring out the many layers of my character.

"‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’ is a gripping, multilayered story that will keep viewers hooked as they navigate the maze of suspects. I’m especially excited for them to experience Sanyukta’s inner journey — the doubts, the struggles, and the quiet courage that drives her forward," the 45-year-old added.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Highgate Entertainment in association with Applause Production, the series also features Shiv Pandit, Varun Thakur, Dhruv Sehgal and Shraddha Das.