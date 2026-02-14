Kombuseevi begins streaming on Prime Video

Directed by Ponram, Kombuseevi is set in 1996 and centres on Rokkapuli, played by Sarathkumar, a respected village figure determined to safeguard his people’s livelihood after disruptions caused by the Vaigai Dam project. The narrative gathers pace when Pandi, portrayed by Shanmuga Pandian, a debt-ridden youngster, joins him. What begins as a struggle for survival gradually turns into a risky foray into the illegal ganja trade, setting off a chain of action-driven and emotionally intense events.