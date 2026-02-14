Kombuseevi begins streaming on Prime Video

CHENNAI: Kombuseevi, the rural action-drama headlined by R Sarathkumar and Shanmuga Pandian, began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 14, following its theatrical run.
Released in theatres on December 19, the film registered a promising performance at the box office despite competition from other holiday releases, drawing steady footfalls particularly in the southern districts. It reportedly grossed around Rs 22 crore (India net) during its initial weeks and wrapped up its run with an estimated worldwide collection of Rs 32 crore.
Directed by Ponram, Kombuseevi is set in 1996 and centres on Rokkapuli, played by Sarathkumar, a respected village figure determined to safeguard his people’s livelihood after disruptions caused by the Vaigai Dam project. The narrative gathers pace when Pandi, portrayed by Shanmuga Pandian, a debt-ridden youngster, joins him. What begins as a struggle for survival gradually turns into a risky foray into the illegal ganja trade, setting off a chain of action-driven and emotionally intense events.
The film also features Anaira Gupta, George Maryan, Kalki Raja and Munishkanth in key roles. Backed by producer Mukesh T Chelliah, the project has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, whose background score enhances the film’s dramatic moments. Combining action, sentiment and humour against a rural backdrop, Kombuseevi has been noted for its rooted narrative and engaging performances.