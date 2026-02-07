Award-winning Marathi LGBTQ+ film Sabar Bonda now streaming on OTT

Distributed by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film was released in theatres on September 19, 2025, after making its mark on the global festival circuit earlier that year.

Directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade, Sabar Bonda is a modern-day love story set in a traditional Maharashtrian village. The film follows Anand, a city dweller who returns home for the 10-day mourning period following his father’s death, during which he rekindles a tender bond with his childhood friend.