Koffee With Karan to return for final season from October 14

Johar announced the show’s conclusion on Wednesday, marking the end of a 22-year run that began in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as its first guests. The show has completed eight seasons and 161 episodes featuring conversations with several leading names from the Indian film industry.

Karan told Variety that he wants to dedicate the next decade to filmmaking and telling more stories. “I want to spend the next decade of my life directing more movies and telling many more stories. So, with a heavy heart, I am making this season my last,” he said.