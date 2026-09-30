Koffee With Karan to return for final season from October 14

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan is set to return for its ninth and final season on JioHotstar from October 14.
Johar announced the show’s conclusion on Wednesday, marking the end of a 22-year run that began in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as its first guests. The show has completed eight seasons and 161 episodes featuring conversations with several leading names from the Indian film industry.
Karan told Variety that he wants to dedicate the next decade to filmmaking and telling more stories. “I want to spend the next decade of my life directing more movies and telling many more stories. So, with a heavy heart, I am making this season my last,” he said.
Over the years, Koffee With Karan became known for its rapid-fire rounds and candid conversations, with several episodes and celebrity statements becoming widely discussed on social media and in the news.
Announcing the final season, Johar said the show had been an “extraordinary part” of his life and credited its audience for continuing to return to the show over the years.
The final season of Koffee With Karan will begin streaming on JioHotstar on October 14.
Karan Johar’s upcoming slate includes an untitled film on R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao. Dharma Productions is collaborating with Leo Media Collective on the project, which is based on Nitin Gokhale’s R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster and is scheduled for theatrical release on August 11, 2028.
Johar is also collaborating with Kartik Aaryan on Naagzilla and has another project with the actor in development.
He is also involved as producer in Brahmāstra – Part Two: Dev and Brahmāstra – Part Three, both part of Ayan Mukerji’s planned franchise.