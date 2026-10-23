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Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte’s Akka to premiere on Netflix on October 30

Produced by YRF Entertainment and written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the series explores power, rivalry, loyalty and revenge in a fictional kingdom ruled by women
Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte
Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte in the series Akka
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CHENNAI: Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Akka, a gangster drama series starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, with the show set to premiere on October 30.

Produced by YRF Entertainment and written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the series explores power, rivalry, loyalty and revenge in a fictional kingdom ruled by women.

Set in Pernuru, the series follows two powerful women, Bhavani, played by Keerthy Suresh, and Rudra, portrayed by Radhika Apte, whose contrasting ambitions and beliefs fuel an intense rivalry.

What is the series Akka about?

The trailer offers a glimpse into a world where women hold positions of authority and fiercely protect their legacy.

Cast of the series Akka

The ensemble cast includes Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar, among others.

What did the cast and makers say?

Keerthy Suresh said her character, Bhavani, is a woman determined to protect her legacy, despite the difficult choices that come with power and responsibility. "Working with Radhika was amazing because Bhavani and Rudra bring such different energies to the story, and their dynamics adds another layer of tension to the narrative," she added.

"Rudra refuses to be defined by her circumstances and is willing to challenge the established order," Radhika Apte added.

Writer and director Dharmaraj Shetty said, "What drew me to Akka was the chance to give the gangster genre a world with its own rules, and to a large, entertaining saga through characters and relationships we don't often see at its centre."

Netflix and YRF Entertainment’s latest collaboration

Akka marks another collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment, following titles such as The Romantics, The Railway Men, Maharaj and Mandala Murders.

The series is produced by YRF Entertainment, with Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre and Akshaye Widhani serving as executive producers.

Netflix
Keerthy Suresh
Radhika Apte
Akka
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