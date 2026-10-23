Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte’s Akka to premiere on Netflix on October 30

What did the cast and makers say?

Keerthy Suresh said her character, Bhavani, is a woman determined to protect her legacy, despite the difficult choices that come with power and responsibility. "Working with Radhika was amazing because Bhavani and Rudra bring such different energies to the story, and their dynamics adds another layer of tension to the narrative," she added.

"Rudra refuses to be defined by her circumstances and is willing to challenge the established order," Radhika Apte added.

Writer and director Dharmaraj Shetty said, "What drew me to Akka was the chance to give the gangster genre a world with its own rules, and to a large, entertaining saga through characters and relationships we don't often see at its centre."