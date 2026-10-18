Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy to premiere on Netflix on Oct 23

The film will be available to stream in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi — bringing the story to a wider audience following its theatrical run.

Dorothy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11 before opening in theatres worldwide on September 25.

Music for the film has been composed by veteran musician Ilaiyaraaja, with cinematography by S Thirunavukkarrasu and editing by Ganesh Siva.

Karthik Subbaraj has produced the film under his Dhammam Films banner, along with Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.