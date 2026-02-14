Kaakaa premieres on Simply South

CHENNAI: Kaakaa, the Tamil comedy film starring Inigo Prabhakaran and Ramdoss (Munishkanth), began streaming on Simply South on February 14, after its theatrical run earlier this year.
The film was released in theatres on January 2, 2026, and opened to a decent response at the box office. Despite the New Year rush, Kaakaa drew family crowds in select centres, supported by positive word-of-mouth around its light-hearted and relatable narrative.
Directed by Theni K Paraman, the story revolves around a rough man from Madurai, an educated man from Tiruchy and a curious youngster from Chennai, who compete for the love of three sisters two elder and one younger. The narrative unfolds through a series of misunderstandings and comic situations.
The cast also includes Cool Suresh, Kottachi, Theni K Paraman, Appu Kutty, Sendrayan, Rosemin and Dhanya. Produced by Renuka Krishnasamy under the Aaren Pictures banner, the film has cinematography by SK Suresh Kumar and editing by Shjith Kumaran. The music is composed by Kevin D’Costa.
With its OTT release, Kaakaa is expected to reach a wider audience, particularly Tamil viewers overseas.