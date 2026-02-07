Nivin Pauly’s medical thriller Baby Girl to stream on OTT from the date

What is Baby Girl about?

Directed by Arun Varma and written by the Bobby–Sanjay duo, Baby Girl follows Sanal, played by Nivin Pauly, a hospital attendant whose life takes a dramatic turn when he becomes entangled in the mysterious disappearance of a newborn baby. As the investigation deepens, the narrative unfolds through a series of unexpected twists.

The film features Lijomol Jose in a pivotal role, alongside Sangeeth Prathap and Abhimanyu Thilakan. The ensemble cast also includes Azees Nedumangad, Major Ravi, Nandu, Aditi Ravi, Sreejith Ravi and Jaffer Idukki.