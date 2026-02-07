Nivin Pauly’s medical thriller Baby Girl to stream on OTT from the date

CHENNAI: Malayalam medical thriller Baby Girl, starring Nivin Pauly, is set to make its digital debut on SonyLIV from February 12, the makers announced. The film was released in theatres on January 23, 2026, and is arriving on the streaming platform shortly after its theatrical run.
At the box office, the film opened to mixed reviews and struggled to pick up momentum during its opening weekend, falling behind other releases such as Chatha Pacha. However, audiences also appreciated the film for its performances and suspense-driven storytelling.
What is Baby Girl about?
Directed by Arun Varma and written by the Bobby–Sanjay duo, Baby Girl follows Sanal, played by Nivin Pauly, a hospital attendant whose life takes a dramatic turn when he becomes entangled in the mysterious disappearance of a newborn baby. As the investigation deepens, the narrative unfolds through a series of unexpected twists.
The film features Lijomol Jose in a pivotal role, alongside Sangeeth Prathap and Abhimanyu Thilakan. The ensemble cast also includes Azees Nedumangad, Major Ravi, Nandu, Aditi Ravi, Sreejith Ravi and Jaffer Idukki.
Produced by Listin Stephen under the Magic Frames banner, Baby Girl has music composed by Sam CS, cinematography by Faiz Siddik, and editing by Shyjith Kumaran.
With its OTT release, Baby Girl is expected to find a wider audience among fans of medical thrillers and investigative dramas.