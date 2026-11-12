JioHotstar announces 100-episode Tamil comedy series

CHENNAI: JioHotstar will premiere its new Tamil workplace comedy series, Mr & Mrs Office, on November 18.
Starring Pradeep Antony and Smeha Manimegalai in the lead roles, the series follows a young married couple, Arivu and Aishwarya, who land jobs at the same IT company.
However, when they discover that company policy prohibits family members from working together, they decide to conceal their marriage and pretend to be strangers at work. The resulting misunderstandings and their attempts to keep their relationship a secret form the crux of the comedy.
The series also features Sanam Shetty and filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni, who plays Chandra Bose, in prominent roles. Magizh said that the workplace setting, conflicts between employees and management, and the misunderstandings that arise offer plenty of scope for situational humour.
Directed by Abdul Kabeez and produced by Jegan Baskaran, the series is part of JioHotstar's long-running shows initiative. Planned as a 100-episode series, it will stream exclusively on the platform, with four episodes released every Wednesday, beginning November 18.