JioHotstar announces 100-episode Tamil comedy series

Starring Pradeep Antony and Smeha Manimegalai in the lead roles, the series follows a young married couple, Arivu and Aishwarya, who land jobs at the same IT company.

However, when they discover that company policy prohibits family members from working together, they decide to conceal their marriage and pretend to be strangers at work. The resulting misunderstandings and their attempts to keep their relationship a secret form the crux of the comedy.