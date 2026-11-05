Jailer 2 arrives on Prime Video on November 12

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, which continues to draw audiences to theatres, is gearing up for its digital premiere. Prime Video announced on Thursday that director Nelson's action entertainer will start streaming on the platform from November 12.
The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, allowing audiences across multiple regions to watch the sequel.
The announcement comes as Jailer 2 reportedly sets a new box-office benchmark, emerging as the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. According to box-office tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed about Rs 821 crore worldwide, surpassing previous Tamil blockbusters.
Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film sees Rajinikanth return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel features several familiar faces from the 2023 original, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq, Mirnaa, Shivarajkumar and Mohanlal. The new additions include SJ Suryah, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Namo Narayana and Kottayam Nazeer.