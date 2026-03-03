Into the wild: A curated list of six wildlife-based works

CHENNAI: This World Wildlife Day (March 3), discovery+ brings together wildlife stories united by one powerful thread: intimate, character-led animal journeys.
From legendary natural historians to globally recognised film and cultural icons, these documentaries pair visuals with narration that adds emotional depth, authority, and resonance.
Here are six discovery+ wildlife titles that make up a compelling World Wildlife Day watchlist.
Follow the struggles of animal leaders striving to protect their families and territories. Each episode focuses on a different species facing life-and-death challenges, from pumas and elephants to cheetahs and hyenas. This sequel to Dynasties is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, bringing gravitas and familiarity to the animal stories.
A new chapter in the iconic BBC natural history series, Planet Earth III, is presented and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, returning to guide viewers through dramatic and changing habitats around the globe. The series captures extraordinary wildlife behaviours and adaptations across deserts, oceans, grasslands and freshwater systems.
This continental odyssey showcases how wildlife has evolved uniquely across the seven continents. Each episode focuses on a different landmass and the extraordinary animals that inhabit it. Seven Worlds, One Planet is narrated and presented by Sir David Attenborough.
The follow-up to the original Serengeti series (2019) continues to explore complex animal lives on the African savannah. In several territories, Academy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated actress Lupita Nyong’o voices this docuseries, adding a fresh, engaging narration to the drama of predator and prey, family bonds and daily survival.
This six-part BBC documentary focuses on animals at key stages in their lives, showing how birth, growth, competition and mortality shape their journeys. Responsible for bringing these personal narratives to life is Sir David Attenborough as narrator.
Set in India’s Jhalana Reserve, Leopard Dynasty follows a young leopard, Rana, as he challenges his father, Bahadur, for control of territory in an urban wildlife setting. It highlights strength, strategy and survival in a competitive leopard kingdom. The documentary is directed and produced by wildlife filmmaker Aishwarya Sridhar.