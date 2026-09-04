Inside Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10's new house

CHENNAI: Ten seasons, ten chapters and a house that brings the journey to life Bigg Boss Tamil’s landmark 10th season, titled ‘Carnivizha’ and hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, comes with a distinct new visual identity, designed around the show’s decade-long journey.
Instead of making the number 10 a literal part of the architecture, the designers have used windows as portals into the show. Each window serves as a symbolic frame, evoking a season, memory or era of Bigg Boss Tamil. The facade features varied geometries, including hexagons, octagons, arches, angular and radial frames, creating a layered design that reflects the show’s evolving visual identity.
The house follows a ‘Mitti Se Juda’ (connected to the soil) philosophy, with undulating walls, earthy greens and rustic browns inspired by eroded soil and natural landscapes. At the heart of this concept is a large mural of a common man emerging from the earth. The mural reflects one of the biggest changes this season a common man getting an opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss house alongside celebrity contestants. The idea is to underline that every contestant, irrespective of their background or stature, remains connected to the soil and the everyday viewer.
The central dining area has been designed like a traditional courtyard, creating a warm communal space. The kitchen, traditionally one of the most socially and emotionally active spaces in the Bigg Boss house, gets a sculptural treatment. A curved island with integrated linear lighting forms the centrepiece, while deep green and teal tones are blended with wood and botanical textures.The flowing wooden ceiling carries the architectural language through the space, keeping the kitchen visually connected to the rest of the house.
The house also depicts the duality of masculine and feminine energies. Pastel pinks and playful, delicate elements are contrasted with robust forms and stronger textures, creating a space that reflects the contrasting personalities expected to occupy it.
Season 10 also brings a few interesting changes to the house’s familiar layout. Unlike last year, there is no separate jail room or two-bedroom arrangement. All the contestants will share a single bedroom, while a special room for the house captain has been placed in a corner of the house.
The outdoor area, meanwhile, retains the familiar look from previous seasons. It has a lawn, a small swimming pool and seating spaces with couches placed at corners, giving contestants a place to relax and interact.
Materiality plays an important role throughout the house, with wood, fabric, cane, metallic details, textures and layered lighting coming together. The bedroom exterior opts for stronger greens and textured surfaces, offering a calmer transition from the more colourful common areas.
After a controversial yet entertaining previous season, all eyes are now on Season 10 of the reality show, which promises a fresh start with a redesigned house and a new line-up.