Inside Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10's new house

The central dining area has been designed like a traditional courtyard, creating a warm communal space. The kitchen, traditionally one of the most socially and emotionally active spaces in the Bigg Boss house, gets a sculptural treatment. A curved island with integrated linear lighting forms the centrepiece, while deep green and teal tones are blended with wood and botanical textures.The flowing wooden ceiling carries the architectural language through the space, keeping the kitchen visually connected to the rest of the house.

The house also depicts the duality of masculine and feminine energies. Pastel pinks and playful, delicate elements are contrasted with robust forms and stronger textures, creating a space that reflects the contrasting personalities expected to occupy it.