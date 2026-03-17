Hrithik Roshan teams up with Prime Video for another project 'Mess'

The streamer and HRX Films announced their first collaboration "Storm", a thriller series, in October last year.

"'Storm' marked the "start of something special with Prime Video, and 'Mess' feels like a natural next step for us at HRX Films," Roshan said in a statement.

"Rajesh brings a distinctive voice both as a producer and director, with a rare ability to blend comedy with compelling narratives. His creative vision for Mess has been extraordinary from the start. As production ramps up, Eshaan and I are beyond excited by the potential of this project. We believe this film will resonate with audiences who appreciate fresh, unconventional stories that push the boundaries of the genre," he added.