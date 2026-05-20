'Gullak' season five set for June 5 debut on Sony LIV

The series follows the Mishra family -- father Santosh, mother Shanti, and their two sons Annu and Aman -- through the small, relatable moments of middle-class Indian life.

Narrated by the family's old piggy bank, the show has built a loyal following since its debut in 2019 for its warmth, humour, and emotional authenticity.

The new season returns with the rest of its core ensemble, which includes Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni as the Mishra parents, Harsh Mayar as younger son Aman, and Sunita Rajwar as the family's neighbour, with Anant Joshi stepping into the role of Annu.