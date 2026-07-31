‘Gatta Kusthi 2’: Vishnu Vishal-Aishwarya Lekshmi film begins streaming on this platform

CHENNAI: Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi's ‘Gatta Kusthi 2’, which enjoyed a successful run in theatres, has begun streaming digitally.
The makers officially announced that the Tamil comedy entertainer began streaming on Netflix from July 31.
‘Gatta Kusthi 2’ is the sequel to the 2022 film ‘Gatta Kusthi’, which emerged as a popular entertainer among Tamil audiences.
Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel once again features Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leads. The film follows the couple handling troublesome critics, parenting woes and new hurdles after the man decides to support his wife's wrestling career and become a stay-at-home dad.
The film combines comedy and family entertainment, with the story revolving around relationships and family dynamics. Zara Zyanna, Munishkanth, Kali Venkat and Karunakaran are among the actors who play important roles in the movie.
The film was jointly produced by Vishnu Vishal and Vels Film International. Following its theatrical release on July 3, ‘Gatta Kusthi 2’ went on to collect more than Rs 55 crore worldwide, according to reports.
Fans who missed the film in theatres can watch ‘Gatta Kusthi 2’ on Netflix from July 31.