‘Gatta Kusthi 2’: Vishnu Vishal-Aishwarya Lekshmi film begins streaming on this platform

Sequel to 2022 hit ‘Gatta Kusthi’

‘Gatta Kusthi 2’ is the sequel to the 2022 film ‘Gatta Kusthi’, which emerged as a popular entertainer among Tamil audiences.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel once again features Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leads. The film follows the couple handling troublesome critics, parenting woes and new hurdles after the man decides to support his wife's wrestling career and become a stay-at-home dad.

The film combines comedy and family entertainment, with the story revolving around relationships and family dynamics. Zara Zyanna, Munishkanth, Kali Venkat and Karunakaran are among the actors who play important roles in the movie.