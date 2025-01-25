Fun, laughter and applause overflow at special screening of Telugu comedy-drama Sivarapalli

CHENNAI: The makers of the Telugu comedy-drama series Sivarapalli hosted a special screening ahead of its premiere. The first two episodes were showcased to members of the media fraternity and industry friends at Hyderabad’s Prasad Studios. Helmed by Bhaskar Maurya, the series stars Rag Mayur, Muralidhar Goud, Rupa Lakshmi, Uday Gurrala, Sunny Palle, and Pavani Karanam in key roles.

Filmmakers Aditya Hasan, RSJ Swaroop, Venkatesh Maha, Praveen Kandregula, Aditya Mandala, KVR Mahendra, Puja Kolluru, director and screenwriter Vivek Athreya, and producer Rahul Yadav Nakka attended the event alongside actors Naveen Chandra, Chaitanya Rao, Darahas Maturu, and Ananya Akula. After the screening, the audience praised Sivarapalli for its engaging narrative, humorous storyline, and performances of the cast.

Sivarapalli follows the daily trials and comedic misadventures of an engineering graduate from Hyderabad, who reluctantly takes on the role of Panchayat Secretary in Sivarapalli, a remote village in Telangana.

Produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), the comedy-drama premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on January 24.