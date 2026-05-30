From underdog cricketers to alien romances: South Indian microdramas to binge on BULLET

CHENNAI: Short-format storytelling is finding a growing audience, with microdramas gaining traction for their quick narratives, emotional themes and relatable characters. Across Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu content, several original series on the BULLET microdrama platform are drawing attention with stories ranging from sports dramas and romantic comedies to family sagas and suspense thrillers.
Here's a look at some of the titles currently streaming and set to premiere on the platform:
Kit Boy to Cricket King
Language: Kannada
Genre: Sports drama
Premieres: June 1
Synopsis: An underdog sports drama, Kit Boy to Cricket King follows Raja, a young cricket kit boy whose talent goes unnoticed because of his social background. When an unexpected opportunity changes his life, he enters professional cricket, only to confront corruption, power struggles and match-fixing.
Matter Mani
Language: Kannada
Genre: Comedy
Premieres: June
Synopsis: This comedy series revolves around a bachelor searching for a bride whose life takes an unexpected turn after he accidentally enters the world of escorts while looking for matrimonial services. Packed with misunderstandings and dark humour, the show promises a fast-paced comic ride.
Love Punch
Language: Kannada
Genre: Romance/Family drama
Synopsis: The final directorial venture of late actor-filmmaker Dileep Raj, Love Punch follows Nandini and Preetham, two opposites whose rivalry gradually turns into love. However, family pressure and misunderstandings threaten to disrupt their relationship after marriage.
Lucky Locket
Language: Tamil
Genre: Fantasy romance
Synopsis: Lucky Locket centres on Pikaso, a struggling tattoo artist whose fortunes change after he discovers a mysterious glowing locket. The magical object not only brings him luck but also introduces him to an alien girl, setting the stage for an unusual love story with unexpected consequences.
Contract Kalyanam
Language: Tamil
Genre: Romantic drama
Synopsis: Tara and Arjun enter into a one-year marriage contract to secure their family inheritances. While the arrangement begins as a practical agreement, living together brings emotional complications, making it increasingly difficult to stick to the rules they set for themselves.
Ival Grihalakshmi
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Family drama
Synopsis: Focused on family relationships and resilience, Ival Grihalakshmi follows Swathi, who sacrifices her ambitions for her marriage and family. When betrayal changes her life, she is forced to rebuild her identity and regain control of her future.
Anukokunda Ah Roju
Language: Telugu
Genre: Suspense thriller
Synopsis: Four friends set out to catch a blackmailer, but their plan spirals into a far more dangerous situation, drawing them into a web of tension, friendship and unexpected twists.