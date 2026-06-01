From Iruvar to Nayakan: Celebrate Mani Ratnam's birthday with 15 restored classics on OTT

CHENNAI: As acclaimed filmmaker and multiple National Award winner Mani Ratnam celebrates his birthday, there is no better occasion to revisit some of his finest works. Many of the director's most celebrated films are now available in digitally restored versions on OTT platforms, offering enhanced visuals, remastered sound, and an overall improved viewing experience.

From timeless romances to gripping political dramas, here are 15 restored Mani Ratnam classics that fans can stream online.