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From Iruvar to Nayakan: Celebrate Mani Ratnam's birthday with 15 restored classics on OTT

From timeless romances to gripping political dramas, here are 15 restored Mani Ratnam classics that fans can stream online.
Mani Ratnam birthday
Mani Ratnam birthday
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CHENNAI: As acclaimed filmmaker and multiple National Award winner Mani Ratnam celebrates his birthday, there is no better occasion to revisit some of his finest works. Many of the director's most celebrated films are now available in digitally restored versions on OTT platforms, offering enhanced visuals, remastered sound, and an overall improved viewing experience.

From timeless romances to gripping political dramas, here are 15 restored Mani Ratnam classics that fans can stream online.

Mouna Ragam
Mouna RagamInstagram

Mouna Ragam (1986)

Cast: Revathi, Mohan, Karthik

Synopsis: Divya, a young woman haunted by memories of a past romance, reluctantly enters an arranged marriage. As she struggles to adapt to her new life, she gradually learns to understand love and companionship.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Restoration: Digitally remastered with corrected film scratches and upgraded sound restoration.

Nayakan
NayakanX

Nayakan (1987)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Saranya, Janagaraj

Synopsis: Velu Nayakar rises from a young refugee fleeing police persecution to become one of Mumbai's most feared and respected underworld figures while trying to protect his family and community.

Platform: Netflix / Amazon Prime Video

Restoration: 4K digital restoration with enhanced shadow detailing, cleaned film grain, and remastered surround audio.

Anjali
AnjaliIMDB

Anjali (1990)

Cast: Raghuvaran, Revathi, Shamlee

Synopsis: A family's life changes when they discover that their youngest daughter, believed to have died at birth, is alive and living with a severe neurological condition.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Restoration:Restored print with cleaned negatives, stabilised footage and refreshed audio mix.

Thalapathi
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Thalapathi (1991)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Shobana

Synopsis: Surya, a courageous man raised in poverty, forms a powerful friendship with local strongman Devaraj while navigating loyalty, love and justice.

Platform: Sun NXT

Restoration: Colour correction and HD remaster from original negatives with sharper visuals.

Roja
RojaInstagram

Roja (1992)

Cast: Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Pankaj Kapur

Synopsis: A young woman from a village embarks on a desperate journey to rescue her husband after he is kidnapped by militants in Kashmir.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video / Sun NXT

Restoration: Digitally restored print with upgraded sound mix and enhanced colour grading.

Bombay
BombayInstagram

Bombay (1995)

Cast: Arvind Swami, Manisha Koirala

Synopsis: An interfaith couple faces social opposition and communal violence as they try to build a life together in Mumbai.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Restoration: Digitally restored print with enhanced picture quality, improved colour grading and cleaned-up audio.

Iruvar
IruvarInstagram

Iruvar (1997)

Cast: Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu politics, the film traces the friendship and rivalry between two influential figures whose lives shape a movement.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Restoration: Restored HD version with improved cinematic texture and balanced brightness.

Dil Se
Dil SeFacebook

Dil Se.. (1998)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

Synopsis: A radio journalist falls deeply in love with a mysterious woman, only to discover that she is connected to a dangerous insurgent movement.

Platform: Netflix

Restoration: Digitally remastered with enhanced Dolby audio and refined picture quality.

Alaipayuthey
AlaipayutheyInstagram

Alaipayuthey (2000)

Cast: R Madhavan, Shalini

Synopsis: A young couple secretly marry against their families' wishes and soon realise that sustaining a relationship is far more challenging than falling in love.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video / Sun NXT

Restoration: HD restoration with stabilised frames and upgraded audio mastering.

Kannathil Muthamittal
Kannathil Muthamittal Instagram

Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

Cast: Madhavan, Simran, PS Keerthana

Synopsis: A young girl who learns she was adopted sets out to find her biological mother amid the Sri Lankan civil war.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Restoration: Digitally remastered with sharper image clarity and improved surround sound.

Aayutha Ezhuthu
Aayutha EzhuthuIMDB

Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004)

Cast: Suriya, Madhavan, Siddharth

Synopsis: The lives of three young men from different backgrounds intersect through a single incident that changes their futures forever.

Platform:YouTube

Restoration: Digitally restored version with refined colour tones, sharper visuals and enhanced audio quality.

Guru
GuruInstagram

Guru (2007)

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty

Synopsis: Inspired by the rise of a self-made businessman, the film follows a determined entrepreneur's journey from a small village to corporate success.

Platform: Netflix

Restoration: HD digital mastering with cleaner audio tracks and enhanced visual depth.

Raavanan
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Raavanan (2010)

Cast: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Synopsis: After abducting a police officer's wife, a forest outlaw becomes entangled in a moral conflict that blurs the line between hero and villain.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Restoration: Reprocessed in HD with richer blacks and improved landscape detailing.

Kadal
KadalInstagram

Kadal (2013)

Cast: Gautham Karthik, Thulasi Nair, Arjun

Synopsis: A young fisherman finds himself caught between the influences of a compassionate priest and a vengeful former associate.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Restoration: Digitally remastered with improved picture clarity, enhanced colour balance and cleaner audio.

OK Kanmani
OK KanmaniInstagram

OK Kanmani (2015)

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen

Synopsis: Two ambitious young people choose a live-in relationship over marriage, but their views are challenged as their bond deepens.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Restoration: 4K-ready digital intermediate with crisp visuals and enhanced colour palette.OK Kanmani (2015)

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