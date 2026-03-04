OTT

From Gandhi Talks to Boyfriend On Demand; here is your guide to new OTT releases in March 2026

Here's a quick guide to help you pick up your next binge.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

Name: Gandhi Talks

Language: Tamil

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari

Streaming platform: Zee5

Name: Young Sherlock

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, and Dónal Finn

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Name: The Dinosaurs

Language: English

Episodes: 4

Streaming platform: Netflix

Name: The Hunt

Language: French

Episodes: 6

Cast: Benoît Magimel and Mélanie Laurent

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Name: Boyfriend On Demand

Language: Korean

Episodes: 10

Cast: Seo Kang-joon, Lee Soo-hyuk and Ong Seong-wu

Streaming platform: Netflix

OTT Release
March
binge watching
Movie lovers

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in