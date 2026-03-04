From Gandhi Talks to Boyfriend On Demand; here is your guide to new OTT releases in March 2026

Name: Gandhi Talks
Language: Tamil
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari
Streaming platform: Zee5
Name: Young Sherlock
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, and Dónal Finn
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: The Dinosaurs
Language: English
Episodes: 4
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: The Hunt
Language: French
Episodes: 6
Cast: Benoît Magimel and Mélanie Laurent
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
Name: Boyfriend On Demand
Language: Korean
Episodes: 10
Cast: Seo Kang-joon, Lee Soo-hyuk and Ong Seong-wu
Streaming platform: Netflix