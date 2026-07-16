From Agni Siragugal to Uravugal Thodarkadhai, 4 Tamil microdrama series to watch this July

CHENNAI: From family dramas to thrillers, Bullet has lined up few Tamil microdrama series to watch this July. Here's a look at the four titles:
Director: Naveen Shaik Davood
Cast: Vinusha Devi, Madhoo, Indrans
Platform: Bullet
Genre: Family drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: Agni Siragugal follows characters who don't let circumstances define their future. Packed with emotions, inspiring moments, and struggles, the series explores what it truly takes to go above challenges and chase your dream.
Producer: High Dreamers Entertainment
Cast: Rohith Muralidharan, Preethi
Platform: Bullet
Genre: Romantic drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: The series follows characters caught between past relationships and present emotions, forcing them to make difficult choices that would change their lives.
Director: Geetha Naidu
Cast: Harsh Roshan, Praveen Ram, Rishitha Reddy
Platform: Bullet
Genre: Thriller
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: After an unexpected incident during a friends trip, a group of young people attempt to cover their tracks by deleting evidence. However, as secrets begin to surface and trust starts to crumble, they find themselves trapped in a web of deception and fear.
Director: Rajdeep Ghosh
Cast: Dinesh KR, Nivedita Rajappan, Harshini Jeev, Aswin, Ubert Franklin
Platform: Bullet
Genre: Drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: A traditionally frugal matriarch who receives an unbelievable challenge through her late husband's final will. With her family's inheritance hanging in the balance, she must spend the entire fortune within a month or risk losing everything