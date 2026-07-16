OTT

From Agni Siragugal to Uravugal Thodarkadhai, 4 Tamil microdrama series to watch this July

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week
Tamil microdrama series
(L) Poster of Agni Siragugal, (R) Poster of Tangled
Updated on

CHENNAI: From family dramas to thrillers, Bullet has lined up few Tamil microdrama series to watch this July. Here's a look at the four titles:

1. Agni Siragugal

Director: Naveen Shaik Davood

Cast: Vinusha Devi, Madhoo, Indrans

Platform: Bullet

Genre: Family drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: Agni Siragugal follows characters who don't let circumstances define their future. Packed with emotions, inspiring moments, and struggles, the series explores what it truly takes to go above challenges and chase your dream.

2. Uravugal Thodarkadhai

Producer: High Dreamers Entertainment

Cast: Rohith Muralidharan, Preethi

Platform: Bullet

Genre: Romantic drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: The series follows characters caught between past relationships and present emotions, forcing them to make difficult choices that would change their lives.

3. Tangled

Director: Geetha Naidu

Cast: Harsh Roshan, Praveen Ram, Rishitha Reddy

Platform: Bullet

Genre: Thriller

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: After an unexpected incident during a friends trip, a group of young people attempt to cover their tracks by deleting evidence. However, as secrets begin to surface and trust starts to crumble, they find themselves trapped in a web of deception and fear.

4. Next Thirty Days

Director: Rajdeep Ghosh

Cast: Dinesh KR, Nivedita Rajappan, Harshini Jeev, Aswin, Ubert Franklin

Platform: Bullet

Genre: Drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: A traditionally frugal matriarch who receives an unbelievable challenge through her late husband's final will. With her family's inheritance hanging in the balance, she must spend the entire fortune within a month or risk losing everything

Series
Agni Siragugal
Tamil microdramas
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in