From Agni Siragugal to Uravugal Thodarkadhai, 4 Tamil microdrama series to watch this July

3. Tangled

Director: Geetha Naidu

Cast: Harsh Roshan, Praveen Ram, Rishitha Reddy

Platform: Bullet

Genre: Thriller

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: After an unexpected incident during a friends trip, a group of young people attempt to cover their tracks by deleting evidence. However, as secrets begin to surface and trust starts to crumble, they find themselves trapped in a web of deception and fear.