First look poster of Seruppugal Jaakirathai, starring Singampuli out

CHENNAI: The first look poster and the official release date of the upcoming original comedy series Seruppugal Jaakirathai, starring Singampuli, Vivek Rajagopal, Ira Agarwal, and Manohar in key roles is out.

Directed by Rajesh Suseiraj and produced by Singaravelan of SS Group the plot revolves around a diamond smuggler, Rathinam, who hides one of his precious diamonds inside a shoe.

Fearing a raid by officials, he switches his shoe with the one belonging to auditor Thyagarajan (played by Singampuli). Thyagarajan and his son Ilango lose the shoe, leading to a hilarious and eventful quest to find it.

Actors Indrajith, Mapla Ganesh, Usain, Sabitha, Uthumalai Ravi, Palani, Seval Ram, and Dr. Prabhakar will play important roles.

Cinematography is by Gangadharan, music by LV Muthu Ganesh, and editing by Wilcy J. Sathy. It will start streaming on ZEE5 from March 28.