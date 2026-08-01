Elan's Pyaar Prema Kalyanam to premiere on August 21

CHENNAI: Director Elan is all set to make his acting debut with Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, which will skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on Netflix on August 21.
Known for directing films such as Pyaar Prema Kaadhal and Star, Elan has not only written and directed the upcoming film but also plays the lead role. The romantic family entertainer features Sanvee Megghana as the female lead.
The supporting cast includes Radika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel, Senthil and Maran. Music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project has been produced by Sreenidhi Sagar under the Rise East Entertainment banner, which previously backed Made in Korea.
The film revolves around a newly married couple whose unconventional living arrangement turns family life upside down. When the bride, played by Sanvee Megghana, refuses to leave her parents' home after marriage, her husband, portrayed by Elan, moves in with her family instead.
The story explores the humour, emotional conflicts and cultural differences that arise from the unusual setup while touching upon relationships, family dynamics and societal expectations.
Through its light-hearted narrative, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam aims to deliver the message that happiness lies in living life on one's own terms rather than conforming to social norms.
The film will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix from August 21.