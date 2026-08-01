Elan's Pyaar Prema Kalyanam to premiere on August 21

Known for directing films such as Pyaar Prema Kaadhal and Star, Elan has not only written and directed the upcoming film but also plays the lead role. The romantic family entertainer features Sanvee Megghana as the female lead.

The supporting cast includes Radika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel, Senthil and Maran. Music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project has been produced by Sreenidhi Sagar under the Rise East Entertainment banner, which previously backed Made in Korea.