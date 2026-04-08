Ed Stafford’s adventure series 'Rite of Passage’ to stream on Discovery+ from April 10

Explore immerses in extreme coming-of-age rituals across cultures

The series follows Stafford as he travels to remote regions across the world, from the jungles of Brazil to the plains of Ethiopia, where he embeds himself within indigenous communities to take part in their traditional initiation rituals.

Every episode places Ed in a new country and culture, where he undergoes intense physical and mental trials alongside young men for whom these rituals mark a transition into adulthood.