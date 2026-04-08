Ed Stafford’s adventure series 'Rite of Passage’ to stream on Discovery+ from April 10

CHENNAI: Ed Stafford’s Rite of Passage, a new adventure series hosted by Ed Stafford, is set to premiere on discovery+ on April 10.
The series follows Stafford as he travels to remote regions across the world, from the jungles of Brazil to the plains of Ethiopia, where he embeds himself within indigenous communities to take part in their traditional initiation rituals.
Every episode places Ed in a new country and culture, where he undergoes intense physical and mental trials alongside young men for whom these rituals mark a transition into adulthood.
The series documents experiences ranging from survival challenges in the Amazon to confronting dangerous situations in African plains.
The show combines elements of adventure and anthropology while exploring themes of resilience and identity. It seeks to examine what it means to come of age, presenting perspectives through both Stafford and the communities he engages with.
Ed Stafford, known for being the first person to walk the entire length of the Amazon river, brings his experience as an explorer and storyteller to the series, focusing on themes of endurance, respect and personal transformation.
He brings the same commitment close: "resilience, respect and what it truly means to earn something,"