DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend in Jan 2025
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: All We Imagine As Light
Language: Malayalam
Episodes:
Cast: Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha
Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release date: January 3
=====================================
Name: Stranded With My Mother-in-law Season 2
Language: Portuguese
Episodes: 8
Cast: Fernanda Souza
Streaming platform: Netflix
Release date: January 2
=======================================
Name: Lockerbie: A Search For Truth
Language: English
Episodes: 5
Cast: Colin Firth, Catherine McCormack and Sam Troughton
Streaming platform: JioCinema
Release date: January 2
===================================
Name: Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action
Language: English
Episodes: 2
Cast: Jerry Springer
Streaming platform: Netflix
Release date: January 7
=========================
Name: When The Stars Gossip
Language: Korean
Episodes: 16
Cast: Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin
Streaming platform: Netflix
Release date: January 4