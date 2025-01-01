DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend in Jan 2025

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: All We Imagine As Light

Language: Malayalam

Episodes:

Cast: Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: January 3

=====================================

Name: Stranded With My Mother-in-law Season 2

Language: Portuguese

Episodes: 8

Cast: Fernanda Souza

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: January 2

=======================================

Name: Lockerbie: A Search For Truth

Language: English

Episodes: 5

Cast: Colin Firth, Catherine McCormack and Sam Troughton

Streaming platform: JioCinema

Release date: January 2

===================================

Name: Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

Language: English

Episodes: 2

Cast: Jerry Springer

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: January 7

=========================

Name: When The Stars Gossip

Language: Korean

Episodes: 16

Cast: Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: January 4