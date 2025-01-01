Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Jan 2025 7:46 AM IST
    DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend in Jan 2025
    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: All We Imagine As Light

    Language: Malayalam

    Episodes:

    Cast: Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha

    Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

    Release date: January 3

    Name: Stranded With My Mother-in-law Season 2

    Language: Portuguese

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Fernanda Souza

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Release date: January 2

    Name: Lockerbie: A Search For Truth

    Language: English

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Colin Firth, Catherine McCormack and Sam Troughton

    Streaming platform: JioCinema

    Release date: January 2

    Name: Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

    Language: English

    Episodes: 2

    Cast: Jerry Springer

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Release date: January 7

    Name: When The Stars Gossip

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 16

    Cast: Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Release date: January 4

    DTNEXT Bureau

