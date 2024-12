DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend in Dec 2024

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

1. Name: Zebra (Film)

Language: Telugu

Cast: Satyadev, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavanishankar

Streaming platform: Aha

Release Date: December 20

2. Name: Cubicles Season 4 (series)

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 5

Cast: Abhishek Chauhan, Sunaina Chauhan and Neha Kelkar

Streaming platform: Sony LIV

Release Date: December 20

3. Name: Moonwalk (series)

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 10

Cast: Samir Kochhar, Anshumaan Pushkar and Nidhi Singh

Streaming platform: JioCinema

Release Date: December 20

4. Name: Virgin River Season 6 (series)

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Martin Henderson and Benjamin Hollingsworth

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 19

5. Name: Check In Hanyang (series)

Language: Korean

Episodes: 16

Cast: Bae In-hyuk, Kim Ji-eun and Kim Eui-sung

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 21