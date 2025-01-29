DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Kobali

Language: Telugu

Episodes: 5

Cast: Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy and Tarun Rohith

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

================================================================

Name: The Recruit Season 2

Language: English

Episodes: 6

Cast: Noah Centineo, Fivel Stewart and Aarti Mann

Streaming platform: Netflix

===================================================================

Name: The Secret Of The Shiledars

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 20

Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar





===============================================================

Name: The Snow Girl Season 2

Language: Spanish

Episodes: 6

Cast: Milena Smit, Miki Esparbé and Aixa Villagrán

Streaming platform: Netflix





==================================================================

Name: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Voice artistes: Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo and Eugene Byrd

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar



