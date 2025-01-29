Begin typing your search...

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    29 Jan 2025 6:00 AM IST
    DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Kobali

    Language: Telugu

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy and Tarun Rohith

    Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

    Name: The Recruit Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Noah Centineo, Fivel Stewart and Aarti Mann

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: The Secret Of The Shiledars

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 20

    Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal

    Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar


    Name: The Snow Girl Season 2

    Language: Spanish

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Milena Smit, Miki Esparbé and Aixa Villagrán

    Streaming platform: Netflix


    Name: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Voice artistes: Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo and Eugene Byrd

    Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar


    DTNEXT Bureau

