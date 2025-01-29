DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Kobali
Language: Telugu
Episodes: 5
Cast: Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy and Tarun Rohith
Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Name: The Recruit Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Noah Centineo, Fivel Stewart and Aarti Mann
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: The Secret Of The Shiledars
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 20
Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal
Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Name: The Snow Girl Season 2
Language: Spanish
Episodes: 6
Cast: Milena Smit, Miki Esparbé and Aixa Villagrán
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Voice artistes: Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo and Eugene Byrd
Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar