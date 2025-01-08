DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases coming soon in Jan 2025
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Black Warrant
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 7
Cast: Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat and Paramvir Singh Cheema
Streaming platform: Netflix
Release date: January 10, 2025
Name: On Call
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: January 9, 2025
Name: American Primeval
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Taylor Kitsch and Tokala Black Elk
Streaming platform: Netflix
Release date: January 9, 2025
Name: Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: David Schwimmer and Jayden Bartels
Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release date: January 10, 2025