DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases coming soon in Jan 2025

    8 Jan 2025
    Posters of the series

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Black Warrant

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 7

    Cast: Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat and Paramvir Singh Cheema

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Release date: January 10, 2025



    Name: On Call

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Release date: January 9, 2025

    Name: American Primeval

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Taylor Kitsch and Tokala Black Elk

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Release date: January 9, 2025

    Name: Goosebumps: The Vanishing

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: David Schwimmer and Jayden Bartels

    Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

    Release date: January 10, 2025

    OTT Releasesnew web series
    DTNEXT Bureau

