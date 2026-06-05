DT Next Watchlist | KD: The Devil, Patriot, Dhurandhar 2, and more: What to watch on OTT in June 2nd week

CHENNAI: This June brings a steady line-up of OTT releases across genres, with films like KD: The Devil and Ugly Story drawing attention. Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week.
Director: Ram Chakri
Cast: P Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli
Language: Tamil, Telugu
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Comedy drama
Synopsis: A content man's life turns chaotic when money fever strikes. His newfound greed leads to a series of amusing situations that unfold in this humorous tale.
Date: June 3
Director: Rathna Kumar
Cast: Vidhu, Preethi Asrani, Leona Lishoy
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy drama
Synopsis: Follows Sathya and Viji, a couple navigating their relationship as Viji confronts Sathya about his reluctance to propose, leading him to find a special spot on the beach to profess his love.
Date: June 5
Director: Babu Vijay
Cast: Jai, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Yogi Babu
Language: Tamil
Genre: Romance
Platform: Prime Video
Synopsis: A carefree orphan and a minister's runaway daughter marry on impulse. Their love is tested by financial struggles and powerful enemies-from corrupt politicians to jealous rivals-as they uncover hidden truths and fight to survive.
Date: June 5
Director: Pranava Swaroop
Cast: Avika Gor, Nandu Vijay Krishna, Ravi Teja Mahadasyam
Language: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi
Genre: Psychological Drama
Platform: Prime Video
Synopsis: It follows a man who becomes obsessively attached to a girl in love with someone else, descending into a dark psychological state as he struggles with rejection, leading to dangerous consequences.
Date: June 5
Director: Mahesh Narayanan
Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
Genre: Action-drama
Platform: Zee5
Synopsis: A spy thriller following covert operatives as they uncover a surveillance conspiracy that escalates into a national security emergency, racing against time to dismantle the network before it silences opposition.
Date: June 5
Director: Arunlal Ramachandran
Cast: Mathew Thomas, Devika Sanjay, Jagadish
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Comedy-drama
Platform: Prime Video
Synopsis: Theo, an ambulance driver stigmatized by his town, begins seeing visions of deceased people he transports. His troubled mind, shaped by childhood loss, creates these apparitions as emotional substitutes for connection.
Date: June 1
Director: Manjunath BS, Prem, Ravi Saranga
Cast: Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Language: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam
Genre: Action-thriller
Platform: Zee5
Synopsis: In the early 1970s. Petty criminal Kaali unwittingly involves himself with underworld thugs, catalyzing events beyond his control. Will their destiny allow it?
Date: June 5
Director: Gandhi Reddy
Cast: Gandhi Reddy, Aishwarya Dinesh, Anusha Jain
Language: Kannada
Genre: Comedy
Platform: Prime Video
Synopsis: Childhood friends Vikram and Meghana drift apart as they pursue separate paths in the film industry. Years later, fate brings them back into each other's orbit, stirring up old feelings and new possibilities.
Director: Sukesh Shetty
Cast: Janvi Rayala, Raviksha Shetty, GB Bharath
Language: Kannada
Genre: Mystery
Platform: Prime Video
Synopsis: Set against the mist-laden green expanses of Madikeri and Bhagamandala, PETER is a gripping suspense drama where nature's beauty masks unsettling secrets. In the heart of Coorg, a series of disturbing events begin to surface.
Date: June 5
Director: Aditya Dhar
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam
Genre: Political thriller
Platform: JioHotstar
Synopsis: Jaskirat Singh Rangi descends deeper into his alias as Hamza Ali Mazari, rising through Karachi's criminal hierarchy to claim the feared title "Sher-e-Baloch" while balancing loyalty, betrayal, and survival in a ruthless underworld
Date: June 4
Director: Nick Green
Cast: Michael Jackson, Ron Zonen, Brian Oxman
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Genre: Crime
Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: Key players from inside the courtroom recount the trial of Michael Jackson, examining his complex legacy.
Date: June 3
Director: Ol Parker
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Genre: Comedy-romance
Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: Jackie, President and CEO of Air Cruz, runs a tight ship in her business, including a rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees. When a new sexy lawyer begins working for her, that policy becomes very tested.
Date: June 5