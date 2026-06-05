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DT Next Watchlist | KD: The Devil, Patriot, Dhurandhar 2, and more: What to watch on OTT in June 2nd week

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this month
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CHENNAI: This June brings a steady line-up of OTT releases across genres, with films like KD: The Devil and Ugly Story drawing attention. Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week.

Carmeni Selvam

Director: Ram Chakri

Cast: P Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Language: Tamil, Telugu

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Comedy drama

Synopsis: A content man's life turns chaotic when money fever strikes. His newfound greed leads to a series of amusing situations that unfold in this humorous tale.

Date: June 3

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Director: Rathna Kumar

Cast: Vidhu, Preethi Asrani, Leona Lishoy

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy drama

Synopsis: Follows Sathya and Viji, a couple navigating their relationship as Viji confronts Sathya about his reluctance to propose, leading him to find a special spot on the beach to profess his love.

Date: June 5

Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai

Director: Babu Vijay

Cast: Jai, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Yogi Babu

Language: Tamil

Genre: Romance

Platform: Prime Video

Synopsis: A carefree orphan and a minister's runaway daughter marry on impulse. Their love is tested by financial struggles and powerful enemies-from corrupt politicians to jealous rivals-as they uncover hidden truths and fight to survive.

Date: June 5

Ugly Story

Director: Pranava Swaroop

Cast: Avika Gor, Nandu Vijay Krishna, Ravi Teja Mahadasyam

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi

Genre: Psychological Drama

Platform: Prime Video

Synopsis: It follows a man who becomes obsessively attached to a girl in love with someone else, descending into a dark psychological state as he struggles with rejection, leading to dangerous consequences.

Date: June 5

Patriot

Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Genre: Action-drama

Platform: Zee5

Synopsis: A spy thriller following covert operatives as they uncover a surveillance conspiracy that escalates into a national security emergency, racing against time to dismantle the network before it silences opposition.

Date: June 5

Sukhamano Sukhamann

Director: Arunlal Ramachandran

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Devika Sanjay, Jagadish

Language: Malayalam

Genre: Comedy-drama

Platform: Prime Video

Synopsis: Theo, an ambulance driver stigmatized by his town, begins seeing visions of deceased people he transports. His troubled mind, shaped by childhood loss, creates these apparitions as emotional substitutes for connection.

Date: June 1

KD: The Devil

Director: Manjunath BS, Prem, Ravi Saranga

Cast: Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Language: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam

Genre: Action-thriller

Platform: Zee5

Synopsis: In the early 1970s. Petty criminal Kaali unwittingly involves himself with underworld thugs, catalyzing events beyond his control. Will their destiny allow it?

Date: June 5

Premam Madhuram

Director: Gandhi Reddy

Cast: Gandhi Reddy, Aishwarya Dinesh, Anusha Jain

Language: Kannada

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Prime Video

Synopsis: Childhood friends Vikram and Meghana drift apart as they pursue separate paths in the film industry. Years later, fate brings them back into each other's orbit, stirring up old feelings and new possibilities.

Peter

Director: Sukesh Shetty

Cast: Janvi Rayala, Raviksha Shetty, GB Bharath

Language: Kannada

Genre: Mystery

Platform: Prime Video

Synopsis: Set against the mist-laden green expanses of Madikeri and Bhagamandala, PETER is a gripping suspense drama where nature's beauty masks unsettling secrets. In the heart of Coorg, a series of disturbing events begin to surface.

Date: June 5

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Director: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam

Genre: Political thriller

Platform: JioHotstar

Synopsis: Jaskirat Singh Rangi descends deeper into his alias as Hamza Ali Mazari, rising through Karachi's criminal hierarchy to claim the feared title "Sher-e-Baloch" while balancing loyalty, betrayal, and survival in a ruthless underworld

Date: June 4

Michael Jackson - The Verdict: Season 1

Director: Nick Green

Cast: Michael Jackson, Ron Zonen, Brian Oxman

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Genre: Crime

Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: Key players from inside the courtroom recount the trial of Michael Jackson, examining his complex legacy.

Date: June 3

Office Romance

Director: Ol Parker

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Genre: Comedy-romance

Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: Jackie, President and CEO of Air Cruz, runs a tight ship in her business, including a rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees. When a new sexy lawyer begins working for her, that policy becomes very tested.

Date: June 5

OTT Releases
Patriot
DT Next Watchlist
KD: The Devil

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