OTT

DT Next Watchlist | From Yogida to Aspirants Season 3: What to watch on OTT this March

Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: March is about to end in 15 days, and that means more OTT releases to binge-watch! There's a lot of anticipation for movies like Karuppu Pulsar, Yogida and Aspirants Season 3, promising an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here's our go-to guide!

OTT Movies

Lockdown

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Charle, Priya Venkat

Director: AR Jeeva

Genre: Suspense

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: March 11

Synopsis: A nationwide lockdown traps Anitha at home just as her life spirals into uncertainty, forcing her to confront a mysterious challenge she never saw coming.

Made in Korea

Cast: Priyanka Arul Mohan, Park Hye-jin, and Si-hun Baek

Director: Ra Karthik

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 12

Synopsis: A woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu moves to South Korea, a place she always dreamed of but struggles to find her footing in a foreign land.

Pookie

Cast: Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha, Pandiarajan, Sunil, Lakshmi Manchu

Director: Ganesh Chandra

Genre: Romantic comedy drama

Platform: Zee5

Release date: March 13

Synopsis: The film follows Kailash and Aazhi as a sudden public breakup sets them on an emotional journey of misunderstandings, self-discovery, and moving on

Karuppu Pulsar

Cast: Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan, Mansoor Ali Khan

Director: Murali Krish

Genre: Action-fantasy thriller

Platform: Tentkotta

Release date: March 13

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of jallikattu culture. Two men's lives intersect - one from Chennai who owns a Pulsar motorcycle and another from Madurai with a bull named Karuppu.

Yogida

Cast: Sai Dhanshika, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sayaji Shinde

Director: Goutham Krishna

Genre: Action thriller

Platform: Prime Video, Aha Tamil and Simply South

Release date: March 13

Synopsis: The story follows Inspector Yogeshwari who, after a transfer to Chennai, tackles a ruthless crime syndicate.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore

Director: Kishore Tirumala

Genre: Comedy, drama

Platform: Zee5

Release date: March 13

Synopsis: Ram, a winemaker from Hyderabad, fights to get his wine accepted in Spain but falls for Manasa and hides the truth about his wife, Balamani. His world collapses when Manasa arrives in Hyderabad.

Couple Friendly

Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, Yogi Babu

Director: Ashwin Chandrasekhar

Genre: Romantic drama

Platform: Prime Video

Release date: March 13

Synopsis: A Chennai interior designer's career struggles take an unexpected turn when bike pooling leads to romance with a fellow rider.

Funky

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, and Naresh

Director: KV Anudeep

Genre: Comedy drama

Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 13

Synopsis: Maya lives to dance, but later reality dims her dreams. A quirky local crew reignites her passion through rehearsals, jam sessions, and street battles. With her new friends, she learns to embrace the chaos and be unapologetically herself.

Aspirants: Season 3

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Jatin Goswami

Director: Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish

Genre: Drama

Platform: Prime Video

Release date: March 13

Synopsis: Inquiry begins on DM Abhilash after ALC Sandeep Ohlan's allegations putting his personal relationship with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, SK and Sandeep at stake and disrupting his professional goals against a new rival.

The Taj Story

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh

Director: Tushar Amrish Goel

Genre: Drama

Platform: Prime Video

Release date: March 13

Synopsis: Film revolves around Vishnu Das, a tour guide who initiates a public interest litigation based on the "Tejo Mahalaya" theory, which posits that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple.

Zootopia 2

Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan

Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Genre: Adventure

Platform: Jio Hotstar

Release date: March 13

Synopsis: Brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers.

Virgin River: Season 7

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and Tim Matheson

Director: Sue Tenney

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 12

Synopsis: Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what and who she finds.

OTT Series

Scarpetta

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, and Ariana DeBose

Director: David Gordon Green

Genre: Crime thriller

Platform: Prime Video

Release date: March 11

Synopsis: The series spans dual timelines, following Scarpetta as she returns to Virginia to confront a serial killer linked to a case from her past (1998) while navigating complex family dynamics

The Madison

Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Patrick J Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Genre: Action drama

Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: March 15

Synopsis: A New York family's life unravels after a tragedy; they process their grief while vacationing in rural Montana, where they explore human connection amid their profound sorrow.

Sankalp

Cast: Nana Patekar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait

Director: Reshu Nath

Genre: Drama

Platform: Mx Player

Release date: March 11

Synopsis: A saga of mentor vs. mentee: Kanhaiya Lal, the master kingmaker, devised a sure-shot UPSC strategy. Yet in every kingdom lurks a rebel-Aditya, defiant in the brood of powerful men. Who will break first?

Andha Pyaar 2

Cast: Kaustubh Agarwal, Vivek Samtani, Harsh GujralKaustubh AgarwalVivek SamtaniHarsh Gujral

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Zee5

Release date: March 14

Synopsis: One woman, 4 men, Zero visual bias. A panel of 4-5 comedians orchestrating chaos, wit, and unexpected connections. When you can't see, you're forced to actually listen. Personality trumps appearance.

Resort

Cast: Raj Ayappa, Shariq Hassan, Ananya Rao

Director: Lokesh Kumar

Genre: Crime-horror thriller

Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: March 13

Synopsis: It is a drama following a 12th-fail room service boy at a luxurious beachside resort who faces extreme exploitation from the kitchen staff. He rises against the toxic hierarchy, fighting back with resilience to prove his worth.

OTT Releases
DT Next Watchlist

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in