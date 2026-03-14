DT Next Watchlist | From Yogida to Aspirants Season 3: What to watch on OTT this March

CHENNAI: March is about to end in 15 days, and that means more OTT releases to binge-watch! There's a lot of anticipation for movies like Karuppu Pulsar, Yogida and Aspirants Season 3, promising an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here's our go-to guide!
Lockdown
Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Charle, Priya Venkat
Director: AR Jeeva
Genre: Suspense
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: March 11
Synopsis: A nationwide lockdown traps Anitha at home just as her life spirals into uncertainty, forcing her to confront a mysterious challenge she never saw coming.
Cast: Priyanka Arul Mohan, Park Hye-jin, and Si-hun Baek
Director: Ra Karthik
Genre: Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release date: March 12
Synopsis: A woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu moves to South Korea, a place she always dreamed of but struggles to find her footing in a foreign land.
Cast: Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha, Pandiarajan, Sunil, Lakshmi Manchu
Director: Ganesh Chandra
Genre: Romantic comedy drama
Platform: Zee5
Release date: March 13
Synopsis: The film follows Kailash and Aazhi as a sudden public breakup sets them on an emotional journey of misunderstandings, self-discovery, and moving on
Cast: Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan, Mansoor Ali Khan
Director: Murali Krish
Genre: Action-fantasy thriller
Platform: Tentkotta
Release date: March 13
Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of jallikattu culture. Two men's lives intersect - one from Chennai who owns a Pulsar motorcycle and another from Madurai with a bull named Karuppu.
Cast: Sai Dhanshika, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sayaji Shinde
Director: Goutham Krishna
Genre: Action thriller
Platform: Prime Video, Aha Tamil and Simply South
Release date: March 13
Synopsis: The story follows Inspector Yogeshwari who, after a transfer to Chennai, tackles a ruthless crime syndicate.
Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore
Director: Kishore Tirumala
Genre: Comedy, drama
Platform: Zee5
Release date: March 13
Synopsis: Ram, a winemaker from Hyderabad, fights to get his wine accepted in Spain but falls for Manasa and hides the truth about his wife, Balamani. His world collapses when Manasa arrives in Hyderabad.
Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, Yogi Babu
Director: Ashwin Chandrasekhar
Genre: Romantic drama
Platform: Prime Video
Release date: March 13
Synopsis: A Chennai interior designer's career struggles take an unexpected turn when bike pooling leads to romance with a fellow rider.
Cast: Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, and Naresh
Director: KV Anudeep
Genre: Comedy drama
Platform: Netflix
Release date: March 13
Synopsis: Maya lives to dance, but later reality dims her dreams. A quirky local crew reignites her passion through rehearsals, jam sessions, and street battles. With her new friends, she learns to embrace the chaos and be unapologetically herself.
Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Jatin Goswami
Director: Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish
Genre: Drama
Platform: Prime Video
Release date: March 13
Synopsis: Inquiry begins on DM Abhilash after ALC Sandeep Ohlan's allegations putting his personal relationship with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, SK and Sandeep at stake and disrupting his professional goals against a new rival.
Cast: Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh
Director: Tushar Amrish Goel
Genre: Drama
Platform: Prime Video
Release date: March 13
Synopsis: Film revolves around Vishnu Das, a tour guide who initiates a public interest litigation based on the "Tejo Mahalaya" theory, which posits that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple.
Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan
Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard
Genre: Adventure
Platform: Jio Hotstar
Release date: March 13
Synopsis: Brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers.
Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and Tim Matheson
Director: Sue Tenney
Genre: Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release date: March 12
Synopsis: Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what and who she finds.
OTT Series
Cast: Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, and Ariana DeBose
Director: David Gordon Green
Genre: Crime thriller
Platform: Prime Video
Release date: March 11
Synopsis: The series spans dual timelines, following Scarpetta as she returns to Virginia to confront a serial killer linked to a case from her past (1998) while navigating complex family dynamics
Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Patrick J Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox
Director: Taylor Sheridan
Genre: Action drama
Platform: JioHotstar
Release date: March 15
Synopsis: A New York family's life unravels after a tragedy; they process their grief while vacationing in rural Montana, where they explore human connection amid their profound sorrow.
Cast: Nana Patekar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait
Director: Reshu Nath
Genre: Drama
Platform: Mx Player
Release date: March 11
Synopsis: A saga of mentor vs. mentee: Kanhaiya Lal, the master kingmaker, devised a sure-shot UPSC strategy. Yet in every kingdom lurks a rebel-Aditya, defiant in the brood of powerful men. Who will break first?
Cast: Kaustubh Agarwal, Vivek Samtani, Harsh GujralKaustubh AgarwalVivek SamtaniHarsh Gujral
Genre: Comedy
Platform: Zee5
Release date: March 14
Synopsis: One woman, 4 men, Zero visual bias. A panel of 4-5 comedians orchestrating chaos, wit, and unexpected connections. When you can't see, you're forced to actually listen. Personality trumps appearance.
Cast: Raj Ayappa, Shariq Hassan, Ananya Rao
Director: Lokesh Kumar
Genre: Crime-horror thriller
Platform: JioHotstar
Release date: March 13
Synopsis: It is a drama following a 12th-fail room service boy at a luxurious beachside resort who faces extreme exploitation from the kitchen staff. He rises against the toxic hierarchy, fighting back with resilience to prove his worth.