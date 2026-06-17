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DT Next Watchlist | From Oasis to House of Dragon season 3 : Films to watch on OTT in the third week of June 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this month
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CHENNAI: This week brings a fresh line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Oasis and House of Dragon season 3 among the titles drawing attention. From fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, animation and reality shows, here is a quick guide to what you can watch in the third week of June.

Oasis

Language: Spanish

Episodes: 8

Cast: Ana Garcés, Tomy Aguilera , Victoria Kantch

Streaming platform: Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Language: English

Episodes: 7

Cast: Gordon Cormier; Kiawentiio; Ian Ousley

Streaming platform: Netflix

Save the Tigers season 3

Language: Telugu

Episodes: 6

Cast: Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, and Chaitanya Krishna

Streaming platform: Jio hotstar

Avatar Fire & Ash

Language: English

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver

Streaming platform: Jio hotstar

House of Dragon season 3


Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Emma D’Arcy Matt Smith Olivia Cooke

Streaming platform: Jio hotstar

OTT Release
Oasis
House of Dragon season 3
Avatar: The Last Airbender
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