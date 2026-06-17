DT Next Watchlist | From Oasis to House of Dragon season 3 : Films to watch on OTT in the third week of June 2026

CHENNAI: This week brings a fresh line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Oasis and House of Dragon season 3 among the titles drawing attention. From fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, animation and reality shows, here is a quick guide to what you can watch in the third week of June.
Language: Spanish
Episodes: 8
Cast: Ana Garcés, Tomy Aguilera , Victoria Kantch
Streaming platform: Netflix
Language: English
Episodes: 7
Cast: Gordon Cormier; Kiawentiio; Ian Ousley
Streaming platform: Netflix
Language: Telugu
Episodes: 6
Cast: Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, and Chaitanya Krishna
Streaming platform: Jio hotstar
Language: English
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver
Streaming platform: Jio hotstar
Episodes: 8
Cast: Emma D’Arcy Matt Smith Olivia Cooke
Streaming platform: Jio hotstar