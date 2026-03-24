DT Next Watchlist | From Muthu Engira Kaattaan to Pretty Lethal: What to watch on OTT this March

CHENNAI: March is about to end in a week, and that means more OTT releases to binge watch! There's a lot of anticipation for movies like Maaya Bimbum, Pretty Lethal, and Ready or Not: Texas, promising an entertainment-packed monthfor cinephiles. Wondering what to watch from all these options? Here's our go-to guide!
Cast: Lee Seo-jin, Nah Yung-suk
Director: Kim Ye-seul
Genre: Comedy drama
Platform: Netflix
Release date: March 24
Synopsis: No plans, just vibes. When two best friends and their crew set off for Texas on an entirely unscripted adventure, there's no telling what's coming next.
Cast: Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor, Lydia Leonard
Director: Vicky Jewson
Genre: Horror thriller
Platform: Prime Video
Release date: March 25
Synopsis: It follows a group of ballerinas as they try to escape from a remote inn after their bus breaks down on the way to a dance competition
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight
Director: Tom Gormican
Genre: Action
Platform: Netflix
Release date: March 25
Synopsis: A documentary film crew on a boat in the Amazon picks up a mysterious stranger who dupes them into pursuing a monstrous and deadly 40-foot-long snake.
Cast: Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, and Jennifer Jason Leigh
Director: Weronika Tofilska
Genre: Horror
Platform: Netflix
Release date: March 26
Synopsis: A bride has a feeling that something horrifying will happen at her wedding and the closer to the altar she gets, the worse it becomes.
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Parvathy, and Kalaivani Bhaskar
Director: Manikandan
Genre: Mystery thriller
Platform: Jio Hotstar
Release date: March 27
Synopsis: Muthu Engira Kaattaan follows a man's journey that shifts between legend, monster, and human experiences.
Cast: Akash Nagarajan, Janaki Srinivasan, S Hari Krishna, Rajesh Bala, M Arun Kumar
Director: KJ Surendar
Genre: Romantic drama
Platform: Sunnxt
Release date: March 27
Synopsis: The movie revolves around themes of love, friendship, and family, exploring perceptions of relationships
Cast: Biju Menon, Joju George, Vyshnavi Raj, Leona Lishoy, Lena, Niranjana Anoop, and KR Gokul
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Manorama Max
Release date: March 27
Synopsis: When Samuel Joseph's life unravels, he pulls Circle Inspector Antony Xavier into a critical investigation. Antony must rush to reveal the truth before time runs out.
Cast: BTS, j-hope, Jimin
Director: Bao Nguyen
Genre: Musical/biographical
Platform: Netflix
Release date: March 27
Synopsis: Follows BTS as they reunite in Los Angeles after completing military service, confronting how to begin again, honor their past, and move forward together as they return to making music.