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DT Next Watchlist | From Muthu Engira Kaattaan to Pretty Lethal: What to watch on OTT this March

Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
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CHENNAI: March is about to end in a week, and that means more OTT releases to binge watch! There's a lot of anticipation for movies like Maaya Bimbum, Pretty Lethal, and Ready or Not: Texas, promising an entertainment-packed monthfor cinephiles. Wondering what to watch from all these options? Here's our go-to guide!

Ready or Not: Texas

Cast: Lee Seo-jin, Nah Yung-suk

Director: Kim Ye-seul

Genre: Comedy drama

Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 24

Synopsis: No plans, just vibes. When two best friends and their crew set off for Texas on an entirely unscripted adventure, there's no telling what's coming next.

Pretty Lethal

Cast: Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor, Lydia Leonard

Director: Vicky Jewson

Genre: Horror thriller

Platform: Prime Video

Release date: March 25

Synopsis: It follows a group of ballerinas as they try to escape from a remote inn after their bus breaks down on the way to a dance competition

Anaconda

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight

Director: Tom Gormican

Genre: Action

Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 25

Synopsis: A documentary film crew on a boat in the Amazon picks up a mysterious stranger who dupes them into pursuing a monstrous and deadly 40-foot-long snake.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Cast: Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, and Jennifer Jason Leigh

Director: Weronika Tofilska

Genre: Horror

Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 26

Synopsis: A bride has a feeling that something horrifying will happen at her wedding and the closer to the altar she gets, the worse it becomes.

Muthu Engira Kaattaan (Series)

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Parvathy, and Kalaivani Bhaskar

Director: Manikandan

Genre: Mystery thriller

Platform: Jio Hotstar

Release date: March 27

Synopsis: Muthu Engira Kaattaan follows a man's journey that shifts between legend, monster, and human experiences.

Maaya Bimbam

Cast: Akash Nagarajan, Janaki Srinivasan, S Hari Krishna, Rajesh Bala, M Arun Kumar

Director: KJ Surendar

Genre: Romantic drama

Platform: Sunnxt

Release date: March 27

Synopsis: The movie revolves around themes of love, friendship, and family, exploring perceptions of relationships

Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Cast: Biju Menon, Joju George, Vyshnavi Raj, Leona Lishoy, Lena, Niranjana Anoop, and KR Gokul

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Manorama Max

Release date: March 27

Synopsis: When Samuel Joseph's life unravels, he pulls Circle Inspector Antony Xavier into a critical investigation. Antony must rush to reveal the truth before time runs out.

BTS: The Return

Cast: BTS, j-hope, Jimin

Director: Bao Nguyen

Genre: Musical/biographical

Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 27

Synopsis: Follows BTS as they reunite in Los Angeles after completing military service, confronting how to begin again, honor their past, and move forward together as they return to making music.

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