DT Next Watchlist | From Leader to Spider-Noir: What to watch on OTT this June 2026

CHENNAI: This June brings a steady line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Kara, Leader and Spider-Noir among the titles drawing attention. Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this month.
Cast: Nicolas Cage
Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Superhero crime drama
Synopsis: Set in a noir-inspired world, the series follows a private investigator who is forced to confront his past while battling crime in New York City.
Release: June 4
Director: Vignesh Raja
Cast: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram
Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action thriller
Synopsis: Set around a bank robbery in Ramanathapuram during the 1990s, the film follows a group caught in a chain of events that unfolds amid crime, violence and survival.
Release: May 28
Director: Durai Senthilkumar
Cast: Legend Saravanan, Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Payal Rajput, Lal, Santhosh Prathap, Iyal
Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Action drama
Synopsis: A former covert operative living a quiet life is forced back into action when a criminal network threatens his daughter, leading to a battle against smugglers and international crime syndicates.
Release: May 29
Language: English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sports documentary
Synopsis: The series traces the life and career of tennis legend Rafael Nadal, charting his rise and achievements on the global stage.
Release: June 2
Drinker Sai
Director: Kiran Tirumalasetti
Cast: Dharma, Aishwarya Sharma
Language: Telugu
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Romantic drama
Synopsis: A habitual drinker navigates love, heartbreak and personal transformation while confronting the consequences of his choices.
Release: May 30
Cousins and Kalyanams (Series)
Language: Malayalam (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi)
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Comedy drama
Synopsis: Family gatherings, wedding preparations and cousin rivalries lead to a series of humorous and emotional situations.
Release: May 29
Nawab's Cafe: A Story of Chaiwala
Language: Telugu (also in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: The story follows a tea seller whose simple life and dreams become intertwined with the lives of those who frequent his café.
Release: May 30
Seat Edge
Language: Kannada
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Thriller
Synopsis: A tense drama that follows a series of unexpected events, keeping viewers guessing until the very end.
Release: May 30
Brothers and Sisters (Series)
Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Family drama
Synopsis: A family-centric series that explores sibling relationships, conflicts and emotional bonds across generations.
Release: May 27
Dead Man's Wire
Language: English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime thriller
Synopsis: A tense investigation unfolds after a deadly incident exposes secrets that connect several individuals.
Release: June 6
Faces
Language: Malayalam (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)
Platform: Sun NXT
Genre: Thriller
Synopsis: A suspense-driven story in which hidden identities and secrets slowly come to light, changing the lives of everyone involved.
Release: May 30
Mermaid
Language: English (also in Tamil, Hindi)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Fantasy drama
Synopsis: A mysterious encounter with a mermaid changes the lives of those around her, leading to unexpected consequences.
Release: May 30
Jet Lee
Director: Pradeep Maddali
Language: Telugu (also in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada)
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Action comedy
Synopsis: A young man's life takes unexpected turns as he finds himself caught between personal ambitions and unforeseen challenges.
Release: May 30
Sukhamano Sukhamanu
Language: Malayalam
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Family drama
Synopsis: A family navigates everyday challenges, relationships and emotional struggles while trying to stay united.
Release: May 30
My 2 Cents
Language: English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy drama
Synopsis: Everyday situations and personal dilemmas collide as characters attempt to navigate life with humour and honesty.
Release: May 30
Brazil '70: The Third Star
Language: Portuguese (also in English, Hindi)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sports documentary
Synopsis: A look back at Brazil's historic 1970 FIFA World Cup triumph and the team that secured the country's third world title.
Release: June 5