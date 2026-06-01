OTT

DT Next Watchlist | From Leader to Spider-Noir: What to watch on OTT this June 2026

Here is a quick guide
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: This June brings a steady line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Kara, Leader and Spider-Noir among the titles drawing attention. Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this month.

Spider-Noir (Series)

Cast: Nicolas Cage

Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Superhero crime drama

Synopsis: Set in a noir-inspired world, the series follows a private investigator who is forced to confront his past while battling crime in New York City.

Release: June 4

Kara

Director: Vignesh Raja

Cast: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram

Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action thriller

Synopsis: Set around a bank robbery in Ramanathapuram during the 1990s, the film follows a group caught in a chain of events that unfolds amid crime, violence and survival.

Release: May 28

Leader

Director: Durai Senthilkumar

Cast: Legend Saravanan, Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Payal Rajput, Lal, Santhosh Prathap, Iyal

Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Action drama

Synopsis: A former covert operative living a quiet life is forced back into action when a criminal network threatens his daughter, leading to a battle against smugglers and international crime syndicates.

Release: May 29

Rafa: Season 1

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sports documentary

Synopsis: The series traces the life and career of tennis legend Rafael Nadal, charting his rise and achievements on the global stage.

Release: June 2

Drinker Sai

Director: Kiran Tirumalasetti

Cast: Dharma, Aishwarya Sharma

Language: Telugu

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Romantic drama

Synopsis: A habitual drinker navigates love, heartbreak and personal transformation while confronting the consequences of his choices.

Release: May 30

Cousins and Kalyanams (Series)

Language: Malayalam (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi)

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Comedy drama

Synopsis: Family gatherings, wedding preparations and cousin rivalries lead to a series of humorous and emotional situations.

Release: May 29

Nawab's Cafe: A Story of Chaiwala

Language: Telugu (also in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: The story follows a tea seller whose simple life and dreams become intertwined with the lives of those who frequent his café.

Release: May 30

Seat Edge

Language: Kannada

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Thriller

Synopsis: A tense drama that follows a series of unexpected events, keeping viewers guessing until the very end.

Release: May 30

Brothers and Sisters (Series)

Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Family drama

Synopsis: A family-centric series that explores sibling relationships, conflicts and emotional bonds across generations.

Release: May 27

Dead Man's Wire

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime thriller

Synopsis: A tense investigation unfolds after a deadly incident exposes secrets that connect several individuals.

Release: June 6

Faces

Language: Malayalam (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)

Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Thriller

Synopsis: A suspense-driven story in which hidden identities and secrets slowly come to light, changing the lives of everyone involved.

Release: May 30

Mermaid

Language: English (also in Tamil, Hindi)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Fantasy drama

Synopsis: A mysterious encounter with a mermaid changes the lives of those around her, leading to unexpected consequences.

Release: May 30

Jet Lee

Director: Pradeep Maddali

Language: Telugu (also in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada)

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Action comedy

Synopsis: A young man's life takes unexpected turns as he finds himself caught between personal ambitions and unforeseen challenges.

Release: May 30

Sukhamano Sukhamanu

Language: Malayalam

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Family drama

Synopsis: A family navigates everyday challenges, relationships and emotional struggles while trying to stay united.

Release: May 30

My 2 Cents

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy drama

Synopsis: Everyday situations and personal dilemmas collide as characters attempt to navigate life with humour and honesty.

Release: May 30

Brazil '70: The Third Star

Language: Portuguese (also in English, Hindi)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sports documentary

Synopsis: A look back at Brazil's historic 1970 FIFA World Cup triumph and the team that secured the country's third world title.

Release: June 5

Hollywood
kollywood
OTT
Series
binge watch

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in