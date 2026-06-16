DT Next Watchlist | From Kenatha Kanom to Drishyam 3: Films to watch on OTT in the third week of June 2026

CHENNAI: This week brings a fresh line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Kenatha Kanom and Drishyam 3 among the titles drawing attention. From fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, animation and reality shows, here is a quick guide to what you can watch in the third week of June.
Director: Suresh Sangaiah
Cast: Yogi Babu, Raichal Rabecca, George Maryan
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: Villagers unite to address their water shortage but uncover startling revelations that expose a far greater crisis.
Date: June 16
Director: Charlotte Fassler, Dani Girdwood
Cast: Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Ray Fearon
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Romantic-drama
Synopsis: A forbidden love story between 18-year-old Noah and stepbrother Nick faces challenges as they pursue different paths - him in business, her at Oxford - while dealing with new relationships and secrets.
Date: June 17
Director: Tony Benna
Cast: Lee Einhorn, Andre Ricciardi
Language: English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: Andre, an irreverent man, embarks on an unexpected journey after receiving a terminal diagnosis, determined to maintain his humor while learning to die happily.
Date: June 17
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Cast: Mohanlal, Asha Sharath, Dinesh Prabhakar
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Family drama
Synopsis: Follows Georgekutty as his life unfolds four-and-a-half years after the events of the previous film.
Date: June 18
Director: Arun Anirudhan
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Riya Shibu
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
Platform: SonyLiv
Genre: Action-comedy
Synopsis: An energetic student, Samkutty, revives a banned college festival-unleashing a rivalry that turns celebration into chaos
Date: June 19
Director: Shraddha Pasi Jairath
Cast: Puneet Singh, Rohann Sharma, Kapil Kanpuriya
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Romance
Synopsis: Two families clash over social and caste differences, sparking a tale of revenge. All this happens when a love story takes a wrong turn.
Date: June 19
Director: Leah McKendrick
Cast: Zoey Deutch, Nick Offerman, Nick Robinson
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romantic comedy
Synopsis: Jill leaves voice messages to her deceased sister telling her about her chaotic life in San Francisco. Unwittingly, a mysterious Austin real estate agent begins to receive their confessions..
Date: June 19
Director: Gyu-tae Park
Cast: Jin Seon-kyu, Gong Myoung, Kim Ji Suk
Language: Korean, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action-comedy
Synopsis: An unpredictable operation by ex-husband Choong-sik and current husband Min-seok who unexpectedly join forces to rescue their wife who was kidnapped by a criminal organization.
Date: June 19