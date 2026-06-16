OTT

DT Next Watchlist | From Kenatha Kanom to Drishyam 3: Films to watch on OTT in the third week of June 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this month
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CHENNAI: This week brings a fresh line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Kenatha Kanom and Drishyam 3 among the titles drawing attention. From fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, animation and reality shows, here is a quick guide to what you can watch in the third week of June.

Kenatha Kanom

Director: Suresh Sangaiah

Cast: Yogi Babu, Raichal Rabecca, George Maryan

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: Villagers unite to address their water shortage but uncover startling revelations that expose a far greater crisis.

Date: June 16

Your Fault: London

Director: Charlotte Fassler, Dani Girdwood

Cast: Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Ray Fearon

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Romantic-drama

Synopsis: A forbidden love story between 18-year-old Noah and stepbrother Nick faces challenges as they pursue different paths - him in business, her at Oxford - while dealing with new relationships and secrets.

Date: June 17

Andre Is an Idiot

Director: Tony Benna

Cast: Lee Einhorn, Andre Ricciardi

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: Andre, an irreverent man, embarks on an unexpected journey after receiving a terminal diagnosis, determined to maintain his humor while learning to die happily.

Date: June 17

Drishyam 3

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Cast: Mohanlal, Asha Sharath, Dinesh Prabhakar

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Family drama

Synopsis: Follows Georgekutty as his life unfolds four-and-a-half years after the events of the previous film.

Date: June 18

Athiradi

Director: Arun Anirudhan

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Riya Shibu

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Platform: SonyLiv

Genre: Action-comedy

Synopsis: An energetic student, Samkutty, revives a banned college festival-unleashing a rivalry that turns celebration into chaos

Date: June 19

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar: Season 2 (Series)

Director: Shraddha Pasi Jairath

Cast: Puneet Singh, Rohann Sharma, Kapil Kanpuriya

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Romance

Synopsis: Two families clash over social and caste differences, sparking a tale of revenge. All this happens when a love story takes a wrong turn.

Date: June 19

Voicemails For Isabelle

Director: Leah McKendrick

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Nick Offerman, Nick Robinson

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic comedy

Synopsis: Jill leaves voice messages to her deceased sister telling her about her chaotic life in San Francisco. Unwittingly, a mysterious Austin real estate agent begins to receive their confessions..

Date: June 19

Husbands In Action

Director: Gyu-tae Park

Cast: Jin Seon-kyu, Gong Myoung, Kim Ji Suk

Language: Korean, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action-comedy

Synopsis: An unpredictable operation by ex-husband Choong-sik and current husband Min-seok who unexpectedly join forces to rescue their wife who was kidnapped by a criminal organization.

Date: June 19

Drishyam 3
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