DT Next Watchlist | From Karuppu to BhoothBangla: What to watch on OTT in the third week of June 2026

CHENNAI: This week brings a fresh line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Karuppu and Raakh among the titles drawing attention. From fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, animation and reality shows, here is a quick guide to what you can watch in the third week of June.
Director: RJ Balaji
Cast: Suriya, Trisha, RJ Balaji, TS Gopikrishnan
Language: Tamil (also in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Fantasy action
Synopsis: Binu and her father travel from Kerala to Chennai for her liver transplant, but the gold meant to fund her treatment is stolen, trapping them in a corrupt legal system. As corruption and judicial delays claim Binu's life, her father invokes the guardian deity Karuppu through a ritual. Suriya, as Karuppu, descends in the form of advocate Saravanan to deliver justice.
Director: Priyadarshan
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta
Language: Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Horror comedy
Synopsis: When a man inherits a palace, he plans to host his sister's wedding there, but the venue's dark past threatens to derail the celebrations.
Director: Martin Joseph
Cast: Shane Nigam, Dinesh Prabhakar, Saniya Fathima
Language: Malayalam (also in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi)
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Mystery thriller, cop drama
Synopsis: Sub-inspector Vijay's first posting to a crime-free town takes a dark turn when a series of incidents shatter the peace, forcing him to uncover the truth.
Director: Aryan Tejas
Cast: Aryan Tejas, Radha Bhagavathi, Bhavish S Gowda
Language: Kannada
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Family drama
Synopsis: A struggling assistant director battles financial hardship while trying to fulfil his young son's wish for a toy car, testing his self-respect and family bonds.
Directors: Adhithya, Vaali Mohan Das, Harish GY, IB Karthikeyan
Cast: Poonam Bajwa, Kiran Rathore, Divya Ganesh, Tamizhvani, Shyamal, Divi
Language: Tamil (also in Telugu)
Platform: Aha Video
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: Vaishu enters a subscription-based adult platform under a hidden identity. As fame and money change her life, a mysterious subscriber begins to blackmail her, exposing the darker side of digital validation.
Director: Vijay Adireddy
Cast: Rajasekhar Aningi, Mahaboob Basha, Deepshika Chandran
Language: Telugu
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Romance drama
Synopsis: Two individuals shaped by painful pasts find their lives intersecting. As they grow closer, they must confront old wounds and rediscover trust.
Director: AB Binil
Cast: Indrans, Roshan Basheer, Sreenath Bhasi
Language: Malayalam
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Action revenge drama
Synopsis: In a Kerala harbour town, friendship and love unravel as betrayal sparks violence, turning brotherhood into a cycle of revenge.
Director: Girish G
Cast: Shylesh Kumar MM, Prasanth YN, Girish G
Language: Kannada
Platform: Sun NXT
Genre: Drama, sci-fi thriller
Synopsis: After discovering a time-turner, a group of friends attempts to change the past following the loss of a loved one, only to face unexpected consequences.
Directors: Anusha Nandhakumar, Sandeep Saket, Prosit Roy
Cast: Ali Fazal, Ramandeep Yadav, Akash Makhija
Language: Hindi (also in Tamil, Telugu)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Suspense drama
Synopsis: Set in 1978 Delhi, the series follows the investigation into the murder of two teenagers and the hunt for those responsible.
Director: Pruthviraj Patil
Cast: Pruthviraj Patil, Nagashree Hebbar, Harini Shreekanth, Master Ayush
Language: Kannada
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Mystery thriller
Synopsis: A corporate leader struggles as buried trauma resurfaces, blurring the line between reality and illusion.
Director: Jem Garrard
Cast: Ben Reid, Adeline, Kevin McNulty
Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Supernatural fantasy
Synopsis: When his brother disappears and everyone forgets he ever existed, Sam must solve the mystery before the memory of Finn vanishes forever.
Director: Mike Odair
Cast: Amber Asay, Bayardo Hernandez, Zach Owens
Language: English (also in Tamil, Hindi)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Survival reality show
Synopsis: Sixteen contestants battle harsh conditions and rival teams on a remote tropical island for a chance to win a USD 1 million prize.
Directors: Jeffrey W Byrd, Tara Nicole Weyr, Gillian Robespierre, John Polson
Cast: Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Michael Bradway
Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Romantic drama
Synopsis: Returning to Barry's Bay after years away, Percy Fraser is forced to confront old memories, lost relationships and the love she left behind.
Directors: Arturo Ambriz, Roy Ambriz
Cast: Assira Abbate, Anahi Allue, Arturo Ambriz
Language: English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animation, family
Synopsis: A gifted young writer in 19th-century Mexico journeys into her imagination and comes face-to-face with characters from her own stories.
Director: Adrian Panek
Cast: Jakub Gierszal, Marianna Zydek, Andrzej Chyra
Language: Polish, English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime drama
Synopsis: A prosecutor investigating the disappearance of a young boy uncovers links to an older missing-person case.
Director: Nottapon Boonprakob
Cast: Rhatha Phongam, Nat Kitcharit, Atchareeya Potipipittanakorn
Language: Thai, English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime drama
Synopsis: Framed for a crime he did not commit, a young lawyer places his fate in the hands of an unconventional defence attorney.
Directors: Akin Omotoso, Rolie Nikiwe, Nthabi Tau
Cast: Gugu Gumede, S'dumo Mtshali, Kwanele Mthethwa
Language: Zulu (also in English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: A social media influencer's seemingly perfect marriage unravels when her husband's affairs become public, leading to personal and emotional turmoil.