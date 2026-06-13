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DT Next Watchlist | From Karuppu to BhoothBangla: What to watch on OTT in the third week of June 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this month
DT Next Watchlist | From Karuppu to BhoothBangla: What to watch on OTT in the third week of June 2026
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CHENNAI: This week brings a fresh line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Karuppu and Raakh among the titles drawing attention. From fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, animation and reality shows, here is a quick guide to what you can watch in the third week of June.

Karuppu

Director: RJ Balaji

Cast: Suriya, Trisha, RJ Balaji, TS Gopikrishnan

Language: Tamil (also in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Fantasy action

Synopsis: Binu and her father travel from Kerala to Chennai for her liver transplant, but the gold meant to fund her treatment is stolen, trapping them in a corrupt legal system. As corruption and judicial delays claim Binu's life, her father invokes the guardian deity Karuppu through a ritual. Suriya, as Karuppu, descends in the form of advocate Saravanan to deliver justice.

BhoothBangla

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta

Language: Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Horror comedy

Synopsis: When a man inherits a palace, he plans to host his sister's wedding there, but the venue's dark past threatens to derail the celebrations.

Dridam

Director: Martin Joseph

Cast: Shane Nigam, Dinesh Prabhakar, Saniya Fathima

Language: Malayalam (also in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi)

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Mystery thriller, cop drama

Synopsis: Sub-inspector Vijay's first posting to a crime-free town takes a dark turn when a series of incidents shatter the peace, forcing him to uncover the truth.

Naanukarunakara

Director: Aryan Tejas

Cast: Aryan Tejas, Radha Bhagavathi, Bhavish S Gowda

Language: Kannada

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Family drama

Synopsis: A struggling assistant director battles financial hardship while trying to fulfil his young son's wish for a toy car, testing his self-respect and family bonds.

Sshhh Season 3

Directors: Adhithya, Vaali Mohan Das, Harish GY, IB Karthikeyan

Cast: Poonam Bajwa, Kiran Rathore, Divya Ganesh, Tamizhvani, Shyamal, Divi

Language: Tamil (also in Telugu)

Platform: Aha Video

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: Vaishu enters a subscription-based adult platform under a hidden identity. As fame and money change her life, a mysterious subscriber begins to blackmail her, exposing the darker side of digital validation.

Ramani Kalyanam

Director: Vijay Adireddy

Cast: Rajasekhar Aningi, Mahaboob Basha, Deepshika Chandran

Language: Telugu

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Romance drama

Synopsis: Two individuals shaped by painful pasts find their lives intersecting. As they grow closer, they must confront old wounds and rediscover trust.

Pongala

Director: AB Binil

Cast: Indrans, Roshan Basheer, Sreenath Bhasi

Language: Malayalam

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Action revenge drama

Synopsis: In a Kerala harbour town, friendship and love unravel as betrayal sparks violence, turning brotherhood into a cycle of revenge.

Shalivahana Shakhe

Director: Girish G

Cast: Shylesh Kumar MM, Prasanth YN, Girish G

Language: Kannada

Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Drama, sci-fi thriller

Synopsis: After discovering a time-turner, a group of friends attempts to change the past following the loss of a loved one, only to face unexpected consequences.

Raakh (Series)

Directors: Anusha Nandhakumar, Sandeep Saket, Prosit Roy

Cast: Ali Fazal, Ramandeep Yadav, Akash Makhija

Language: Hindi (also in Tamil, Telugu)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Suspense drama

Synopsis: Set in 1978 Delhi, the series follows the investigation into the murder of two teenagers and the hunt for those responsible.

Vikalpa

Director: Pruthviraj Patil

Cast: Pruthviraj Patil, Nagashree Hebbar, Harini Shreekanth, Master Ayush

Language: Kannada

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Mystery thriller

Synopsis: A corporate leader struggles as buried trauma resurfaces, blurring the line between reality and illusion.

R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead

Director: Jem Garrard

Cast: Ben Reid, Adeline, Kevin McNulty

Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Supernatural fantasy

Synopsis: When his brother disappears and everyone forgets he ever existed, Sam must solve the mystery before the memory of Finn vanishes forever.

Outlast: The Jungle

Director: Mike Odair

Cast: Amber Asay, Bayardo Hernandez, Zach Owens

Language: English (also in Tamil, Hindi)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Survival reality show

Synopsis: Sixteen contestants battle harsh conditions and rival teams on a remote tropical island for a chance to win a USD 1 million prize.

Every Year After

Directors: Jeffrey W Byrd, Tara Nicole Weyr, Gillian Robespierre, John Polson

Cast: Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Michael Bradway

Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Romantic drama

Synopsis: Returning to Barry's Bay after years away, Percy Fraser is forced to confront old memories, lost relationships and the love she left behind.

I Am Frankelda

Directors: Arturo Ambriz, Roy Ambriz

Cast: Assira Abbate, Anahi Allue, Arturo Ambriz

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animation, family

Synopsis: A gifted young writer in 19th-century Mexico journeys into her imagination and comes face-to-face with characters from her own stories.

Colors of Evil

Director: Adrian Panek

Cast: Jakub Gierszal, Marianna Zydek, Andrzej Chyra

Language: Polish, English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime drama

Synopsis: A prosecutor investigating the disappearance of a young boy uncovers links to an older missing-person case.

The Evil Lawyer

Director: Nottapon Boonprakob

Cast: Rhatha Phongam, Nat Kitcharit, Atchareeya Potipipittanakorn

Language: Thai, English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime drama

Synopsis: Framed for a crime he did not commit, a young lawyer places his fate in the hands of an unconventional defence attorney.

The Polygamist

Directors: Akin Omotoso, Rolie Nikiwe, Nthabi Tau

Cast: Gugu Gumede, S'dumo Mtshali, Kwanele Mthethwa

Language: Zulu (also in English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: A social media influencer's seemingly perfect marriage unravels when her husband's affairs become public, leading to personal and emotional turmoil.

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