OTT

DT Next Watchlist | From Dr Seuss's Horton to Vaazha 2: What to watch on OTT this May

Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
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CHENNAI: This May brings a steady line-up of OTT releases across genres, with series like Citadel and films such as Vaazha 2 drawing attention. Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this month.

Bugsy

Director: Barry Levinston

Cast: Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Harvey Keitel, Ben Kingsley, Joe Mantegna

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Synopsis: While masterminding a casino empire in the Nevada desert, gangster Bugsy Siegel pursues a volatile Hollywood romance and tries to keep his dream alive.

Release: May 4

Dr Seuss's Horton: Season 2 (Series)

Director: Jimmy Hayward and Steve Martino

Cast: Dustin Ferrer, Ethan Monaghan, Max Mittelman, Kitana Turnbull

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Kid’s TV

Synopsis: When their friends in the jungle need help, Horton and Samson step in to save the day.

Release: May 4

Love Insurance Kompany

Director: Vignesh Shivan

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu

Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Romantic comedy

Synopsis: In 2040, an app that guarantees romance controls society, while a man from a phone-free world challenges its influence.

Release: May 6

Citadel: Season 2 (Series)

Director: Joe Russo, David Weil, and Greg Yaitanes

Cast: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville

Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Drama/Suspense

Synopsis: Three elite operatives face a powerful enemy in a conspiracy that could change the world.

Release: May 6

Legends (Series)

Director: Brady Hood and Julian Holmes

Cast: Steve Coogan, Tom Burke, Hayley Squires, Jasmine Blackborow

Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime thriller

Synopsis: A team goes undercover in 1990s Britain to bring down drug gangs.

Release: May 7

Oh Butterfly

Director: Vijay Ranganathan

Cast: Nassar, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Geetha Kailasam, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Attul R

Language: Tamil

Platform: Sunnext

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: A planned retreat turns tense when strange events begin to unfold.

Release: May 8

Satan The Dark

Director: Manikandan Ramalingam

Cast: Fredrick John, Ayraa, Chandini Tamilarasan, Mona Bedre, Sreeja Ravi

Language: Tamil

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Synopsis: A failed ritual awakens a curse that returns years later, threatening a young couple.

Release: May 8

Dacoit

Director: Shaneil Deo

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Zayn Marie Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Sunil

Language: Telugu (also in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Action/Drama

Synopsis: A convict returns seeking revenge, but his past complicates his path.

Release: May 8

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros

Director: Savin SA

Cast: Hashir, Vinayak V, Ajin Joy, Alan bin Siraj, Sabari

Language: Malayalam (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi)

Platform: JioHotstar, SimplySouth

Genre: Dark comedy drama

Synopsis: Four friends set out to prove themselves after being labelled failures.

Release: May 8

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam

Director: Krishnadas Murali

Cast: BABY JEAN, Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kalaranjini, Jagadish, Sreeja Ravi, Vinay Forrt

Language: Malayalam

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: A family trip turns tense as a hidden secret leads to unexpected trouble.

Release: May 8

Love Mocktail 3

Director: Darling Krishna

Cast: Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Rachel David, Amrutha Iyengar

Language: Kannada

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Family drama

Synopsis: A man’s life changes after he adopts a child, shaping a journey of love and responsibility.

Release: May 8

Superhit

Director: Vijayanad

Cast: Gilli Nata, Gowrav Shetty, Shwetha, Pramod Shetty, and Dragon Manju

Language: Kannada

Platform: Sunnext

Genre: Comedy/Crime/Mystery

Synopsis: A road trip brings out personal struggles and conflicts among three travellers.

Release: May 8

Nosferatu

Director: Robert Eggers

Caste: Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, Adéla Hesová

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Supernatural

Synopsis: A gothic tale of obsession between a young woman and a vampire, leading to fear and destruction.

Release: May 8

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