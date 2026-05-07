DT Next Watchlist | From Dr Seuss's Horton to Vaazha 2: What to watch on OTT this May

CHENNAI: This May brings a steady line-up of OTT releases across genres, with series like Citadel and films such as Vaazha 2 drawing attention. Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this month.
Bugsy
Director: Barry Levinston
Cast: Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Harvey Keitel, Ben Kingsley, Joe Mantegna
Language: English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime/Thriller
Synopsis: While masterminding a casino empire in the Nevada desert, gangster Bugsy Siegel pursues a volatile Hollywood romance and tries to keep his dream alive.
Release: May 4
Dr Seuss's Horton: Season 2 (Series)
Director: Jimmy Hayward and Steve Martino
Cast: Dustin Ferrer, Ethan Monaghan, Max Mittelman, Kitana Turnbull
Language: English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Kid’s TV
Synopsis: When their friends in the jungle need help, Horton and Samson step in to save the day.
Release: May 4
Love Insurance Kompany
Director: Vignesh Shivan
Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu
Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Romantic comedy
Synopsis: In 2040, an app that guarantees romance controls society, while a man from a phone-free world challenges its influence.
Release: May 6
Citadel: Season 2 (Series)
Director: Joe Russo, David Weil, and Greg Yaitanes
Cast: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville
Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Drama/Suspense
Synopsis: Three elite operatives face a powerful enemy in a conspiracy that could change the world.
Release: May 6
Legends (Series)
Director: Brady Hood and Julian Holmes
Cast: Steve Coogan, Tom Burke, Hayley Squires, Jasmine Blackborow
Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime thriller
Synopsis: A team goes undercover in 1990s Britain to bring down drug gangs.
Release: May 7
Oh Butterfly
Director: Vijay Ranganathan
Cast: Nassar, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Geetha Kailasam, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Attul R
Language: Tamil
Platform: Sunnext
Genre: Comedy
Synopsis: A planned retreat turns tense when strange events begin to unfold.
Release: May 8
Satan The Dark
Director: Manikandan Ramalingam
Cast: Fredrick John, Ayraa, Chandini Tamilarasan, Mona Bedre, Sreeja Ravi
Language: Tamil
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Horror/Thriller
Synopsis: A failed ritual awakens a curse that returns years later, threatening a young couple.
Release: May 8
Dacoit
Director: Shaneil Deo
Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Zayn Marie Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Sunil
Language: Telugu (also in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Action/Drama
Synopsis: A convict returns seeking revenge, but his past complicates his path.
Release: May 8
Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros
Director: Savin SA
Cast: Hashir, Vinayak V, Ajin Joy, Alan bin Siraj, Sabari
Language: Malayalam (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi)
Platform: JioHotstar, SimplySouth
Genre: Dark comedy drama
Synopsis: Four friends set out to prove themselves after being labelled failures.
Release: May 8
Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam
Director: Krishnadas Murali
Cast: BABY JEAN, Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kalaranjini, Jagadish, Sreeja Ravi, Vinay Forrt
Language: Malayalam
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy
Synopsis: A family trip turns tense as a hidden secret leads to unexpected trouble.
Release: May 8
Love Mocktail 3
Director: Darling Krishna
Cast: Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Rachel David, Amrutha Iyengar
Language: Kannada
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Family drama
Synopsis: A man’s life changes after he adopts a child, shaping a journey of love and responsibility.
Release: May 8
Superhit
Director: Vijayanad
Cast: Gilli Nata, Gowrav Shetty, Shwetha, Pramod Shetty, and Dragon Manju
Language: Kannada
Platform: Sunnext
Genre: Comedy/Crime/Mystery
Synopsis: A road trip brings out personal struggles and conflicts among three travellers.
Release: May 8
Nosferatu
Director: Robert Eggers
Caste: Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, Adéla Hesová
Language: English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Supernatural
Synopsis: A gothic tale of obsession between a young woman and a vampire, leading to fear and destruction.
Release: May 8