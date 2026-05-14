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DT Next Watchlist | From Dhurandhar to The Punisher: What to watch on OTT on the 2nd week of May

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this month.
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CHENNAI: This May brings a steady line-up of OTT releases across genres, with films like Dhurandhar and The Punisher drawing attention. Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this month.

Kaalidas 2

Director: Sri Senthil

Cast: Bharath, Bhavani Sre, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Ajay Karthi

Language: Tamil

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Aha Tamil, Sun NXT

Genre: Crime

Synopsis: Inspector Kaalidas probes a child’s disappearance during a New Year’s Eve party while facing tension with DSP Vaishnavi amid a string of mysterious deaths.

Release: May 12

The Punisher: One Last Kill

Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Cast: Thomas Jane, John Travolta, Samantha Mathis, Rebecca Romijn

Language: English

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Vigilante thriller

Synopsis: After his family is killed, an FBI agent fakes his death and becomes a vigilante to dismantle a powerful crime syndicate.

Release: May 12

Marty, Life Is Short

Director: Lawrence Kasdan

Cast: Martin Short, Steve Martin, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Tom Hanks

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Biographical documentary

Synopsis: A look at comedian Martin Short’s life and career, tracing his journey through decades in entertainment.

Release: May 12

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

Director: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu

Language: Malayalam

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Dark comedy thriller

Synopsis: A quiet man’s life is disrupted when a fugitive seeks shelter at his home while police close in.

Release: May 13

Off Campus (Series)

Director: Louisa Levy

Cast: Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla

Language: Multi-language

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: College romance

Synopsis: A fake relationship between two students turns real as they navigate love and personal struggles.

Release: May 13

GOAT

Director: Tyree Dillihay, Adam Rosette

Cast: Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animated sports comedy

Synopsis: A small goat gets a rare chance in a high-intensity sport and sets out to prove his worth.

Release: May 14

Dhurandhar

Director: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt

Language: Hindi

Platform: Netflix / JioHotstar

Genre: Spy action thriller

Synopsis: An undercover agent takes on a dangerous mission to dismantle terror networks after a personal tragedy.

Release: May 14

EXAM: The System Exposed (Series)

Director: A Sarkunam

Cast: Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, Abbas

Language: Tamil

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Crime drama

Synopsis: A woman infiltrates an exam paper leak network and uncovers large-scale corruption.

Release: May 15

Thimmarajupalli TV

Director: V Muniraju

Cast: Sai Tej, Vedha Jalandharr

Language: Telugu

Platform: Aha Video

Genre: Rural comedy drama

Synopsis: A missing television sparks chaos in a village as residents search for answers.

Release: May 15

Kartavya

Director: Pulkit

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra

Language: Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime drama

Synopsis: A police officer faces pressure and danger after a journalist is killed under his protection.

Release: May 15

It’s Not Like That (Series)

Director: Brad Silberling and others

Cast: Scott Foley, Erinn Hayes

Language: English

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Family drama

Synopsis: Two single parents navigate life, grief, and a possible relationship while raising their children.

Release: May 15

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine (Series)

Director: Álex Pina, Esther Martínez Lobato

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner

Language: Spanish

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Heist thriller

Synopsis: Berlin and his crew plan an art heist in Spain while pursuing a deeper personal agenda.

Release: May 15

The Wonder Fools (Series)

Director: Yoo In-sik

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo

Language: Korean

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sci-fi

Synopsis: A group of ordinary people gain unusual powers and must protect their town from a hidden threat.

Release: May 15

The Love That Remains

Director: Hlynur Pálmason

Cast: Saga Garðarsdóttir, Sverrir Guðnason

Language: Icelandic

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: A separated couple navigates family life and emotional ties over changing seasons.

Release: May 18

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