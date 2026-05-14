DT Next Watchlist | From Dhurandhar 2 to The Punisher: What to watch on OTT in May 2nd week

CHENNAI: This May brings a steady line-up of OTT releases across genres, with films like Dhurandhar 2 and The Punisher drawing attention. Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this month.
Kaalidas 2
Director: Sri Senthil
Cast: Bharath, Bhavani Sre, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Ajay Karthi
Language: Tamil
Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Aha Tamil, Sun NXT
Genre: Crime
Synopsis: Inspector Kaalidas probes a child’s disappearance during a New Year’s Eve party while facing tension with DSP Vaishnavi amid a string of mysterious deaths.
Release: May 12
The Punisher: One Last Kill
Director: Jonathan Hensleigh
Cast: Thomas Jane, John Travolta, Samantha Mathis, Rebecca Romijn
Language: English
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Vigilante thriller
Synopsis: After his family is killed, an FBI agent fakes his death and becomes a vigilante to dismantle a powerful crime syndicate.
Release: May 12
Marty, Life Is Short
Director: Lawrence Kasdan
Cast: Martin Short, Steve Martin, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Tom Hanks
Language: English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Biographical documentary
Synopsis: A look at comedian Martin Short’s life and career, tracing his journey through decades in entertainment.
Release: May 12
Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil
Director: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval
Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu
Language: Malayalam
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Dark comedy thriller
Synopsis: A quiet man’s life is disrupted when a fugitive seeks shelter at his home while police close in.
Release: May 13
Off Campus (Series)
Director: Louisa Levy
Cast: Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla
Language: Multi-language
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: College romance
Synopsis: A fake relationship between two students turns real as they navigate love and personal struggles.
Release: May 13
GOAT
Director: Tyree Dillihay, Adam Rosette
Cast: Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union
Language: English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animated sports comedy
Synopsis: A small goat gets a rare chance in a high-intensity sport and sets out to prove his worth.
Release: May 14
Dhurandhar The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2)
Director: Aditya Dhar
Cast: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt
Language: Hindi
Platform: Netflix / JioHotstar (June 4)
Genre: Spy action thriller
Synopsis: An undercover agent takes on a dangerous mission to dismantle terror networks after a personal tragedy.
EXAM: The System Exposed (Series)
Director: A Sarkunam
Cast: Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, Abbas
Language: Tamil
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Crime drama
Synopsis: A woman infiltrates an exam paper leak network and uncovers large-scale corruption.
Release: May 15
Thimmarajupalli TV
Director: V Muniraju
Cast: Sai Tej, Vedha Jalandharr
Language: Telugu
Platform: Aha Video
Genre: Rural comedy drama
Synopsis: A missing television sparks chaos in a village as residents search for answers.
Release: May 15
Kartavya
Director: Pulkit
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra
Language: Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime drama
Synopsis: A police officer faces pressure and danger after a journalist is killed under his protection.
Release: May 15
It’s Not Like That (Series)
Director: Brad Silberling and others
Cast: Scott Foley, Erinn Hayes
Language: English
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Family drama
Synopsis: Two single parents navigate life, grief, and a possible relationship while raising their children.
Release: May 15
Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine (Series)
Director: Álex Pina, Esther Martínez Lobato
Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner
Language: Spanish
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Heist thriller
Synopsis: Berlin and his crew plan an art heist in Spain while pursuing a deeper personal agenda.
Release: May 15
The Wonder Fools (Series)
Director: Yoo In-sik
Cast: Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo
Language: Korean
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sci-fi
Synopsis: A group of ordinary people gain unusual powers and must protect their town from a hidden threat.
Release: May 15
The Love That Remains
Director: Hlynur Pálmason
Cast: Saga Garðarsdóttir, Sverrir Guðnason
Language: Icelandic
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: A separated couple navigates family life and emotional ties over changing seasons.
Release: May 18