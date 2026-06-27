DT Next Watchlist | From Blast to House of the Dragon: What to watch on OTT in the last week of June

CHENNAI: This week brings a fresh line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Blast and Baahubali: The Torch Bearer among the titles drawing attention. From fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, animation and reality shows, here is a quick guide to what you can watch in the last week of June.
Director: Subash K Raj
Cast: Arjun Sarja, Preity Mukhundhan, Abhirami
Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action / Drama
Synopsis: A high-octane cinematic experience packed with explosive action and high stakes.
Date: June 25
Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj, Lakshmi Saravanakumar
Cast: Kathir, Divya Bharathi, Vimal
Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Drama / Thriller
Synopsis: A gripping long-form series tracking multi-layered characters navigating a web of secrets and power.
Date: June 26
Director: Savir Sudhakar
Cast: Vaibhav Murugesan, Lavanya Anbazhagan, Venkeda Balamurali
Language: Tamil
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: A regional story focusing on community, stellar character journeys, and deep-rooted interpersonal relationships.
Date: June 26
Director: Sago Ganesan
Cast: Teju Ashwini, Athulya Chandra, Swetha Dorathi
Language: Tamil
Platform: Sunnxt
Genre: Thriller / Mystery
Synopsis: A tense narrative that delves deep into tracking down hidden truths, challenging perception and uncovering mysteries.
Date: June 26
Director: AR Gandhi Krishna
Cast: Amitha, Archana, Madhan Bob
Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada)
Platform: Prime Video, SimplySouth
Genre: Drama / Comedy
Synopsis: A relatable and light-hearted look at morning routines, conversations, and interpersonal chemistry over everyday life.
Date: June 24
Director: SS Rajamouli
Cast: Prabhas, Adivi Sesh, Ramya Krishnan
Language: Telugu
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Epic Fantasy / Animation
Synopsis: An expansion of the legendary Mahishmati kingdom, following untold chapters of courage, duty, and royal legacy.
Date: June 26
Director: Karthikeya Komi
Cast: Bhadram, G Bhaskar, Suvixith Bojja
Language: Telugu
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Nostalgia / Drama
Synopsis: A reflective journey into small-town life and the arrival of media, exploring how changing times reshape a tight-knit community.
Date: June 26
Director: Sanju V Samuel
Cast: Mathew Thomas, Basil Joseph, Riya Shibu
Language: Malayalam
Platform: ManoramaMax, SimplySouth
Genre: Sports Drama
Synopsis: A heartwarming and competitive story centered around chasing dreams, regional sports, and personal triumph.
Date: June 25
Director: Kiran Narayanan
Cast: Anjali P Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Lalu Alex
Language: Malayalam
Platform: Sunnxt
Genre: Crime Comedy / Action
Synopsis: A quirky, stylised thriller tracking an unconventional protagonist dealing with a series of chaotic misadventures.
Date: June 26
Director: Riteish Deshmukh
Cast: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh
Language: Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Historical Biography
Synopsis: An epic chronicle tracking the rise, strategies, and monumental legacy of the legendary warrior king.
Date: June 26
Director: Lalitam Tiwari
Cast: Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija
Language: Hindi
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Rural Drama / Comedy
Synopsis: The series returns to the grassroots healthcare center, blending community humor with heartfelt local challenges.
Date: June 23
Director: Sachin Pathak
Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa
Language: Hindi
Platform: SonyLiv
Genre: Family Drama / Suspense
Synopsis: Behind a picture-perfect household lies an intricate web of mysteries, dropping new clues week after week.
Date: June 26
Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Arslan Goni, Niti Taylor
Language: Hindi
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Reality / Competition
Synopsis: Contestants are forced to form complex strategic partnerships and navigate trust to survive elimination.
Date: June 26
Host: Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora
Language: Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Reality / Captivity
Synopsis: High-voltage drama erupts as celebrity contestants face tough conditions and strict surveillance in a locked environment.
Date: June 27
Cast: Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke
Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Fantasy Epic
Synopsis: The dance of dragons reaches a fever pitch as kingdoms clash, familial betrayals deepen, and Westeros burns.
Date: June 21
Director: Kyle Balda
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Brett Goldstein, Patrick Stewart
Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Animated Mystery / Comedy
Synopsis: An unusual team of farm animals pairs sharp wit with deduction to solve eccentric local cases.
Date: June 24
Cast: Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith
Language: English
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Espionage Thriller
Synopsis: High-stakes global intelligence operations tighten as cover identities wear thin and internal politics turn deadly.
Date: June 21
Director: James Cameron
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver
Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Sci-Fi Fantasy
Synopsis: A spectacular return to Pandora, exploring new elements, dangerous clans, and the volatile nature of the planet.
Date: June 24
Director: Julian Schnabel
Cast: Ibrahim Elouahabi, Gavin Weingarten, Al Pacino
Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Literary Drama / Thriller
Synopsis: A dual-timeline epic tracing the journey of Dante's masterwork through historical spaces and modern criminal underworlds.
Date: June 24
Cast: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley
Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Live-Action Fantasy
Synopsis: The live-action adaptation returns as Aang and his friends journey across kingdoms to master the next elements and face the Fire Nation.
Date: June 25
Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri
Language: English
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Workplace Drama
Synopsis: The intense, high-pressure culinary world tests relationships to the breaking point as the kitchen strives for perfection.
Date: June 25
Director: Matt Spicer
Cast: John Cena, Eric André, Michelle Monaghan
Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama
Synopsis: A poignant exploration of brotherhood, moving through childhood innocence into the hard realities of adulthood.
Date: June 26
Cast: Choi Min-sik, Choi Hyun-wook, Jin Kyung
Language: Korean (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Youth Drama
Synopsis: A captivating look at classroom dynamics, unspoken perspectives, and the secret lives of students sitting in the back row.
Date: June 26
Cast: So Ji-sub, Choi Dae-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho
Language: Korean, English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action Comedy
Synopsis: A retired secret agent tries to lead a normal civilian life, only to be forcefully dragged back into the field for an emergency mission.
Date: June 26