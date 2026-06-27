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DT Next Watchlist | From Blast to House of the Dragon: What to watch on OTT in the last week of June

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this month
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CHENNAI: This week brings a fresh line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Blast and Baahubali: The Torch Bearer among the titles drawing attention. From fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, animation and reality shows, here is a quick guide to what you can watch in the last week of June.

Blast

Director: Subash K Raj

Cast: Arjun Sarja, Preity Mukhundhan, Abhirami

Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action / Drama

Synopsis: A high-octane cinematic experience packed with explosive action and high stakes.

Date: June 25

Lingam (Series)

Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj, Lakshmi Saravanakumar

Cast: Kathir, Divya Bharathi, Vimal

Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Drama / Thriller

Synopsis: A gripping long-form series tracking multi-layered characters navigating a web of secrets and power.

Date: June 26

Mammatiyaan Stars (Series)

Director: Savir Sudhakar

Cast: Vaibhav Murugesan, Lavanya Anbazhagan, Venkeda Balamurali

Language: Tamil

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: A regional story focusing on community, stellar character journeys, and deep-rooted interpersonal relationships.

Date: June 26

Moondram Kan

Director: Sago Ganesan

Cast: Teju Ashwini, Athulya Chandra, Swetha Dorathi

Language: Tamil

Platform: Sunnxt

Genre: Thriller / Mystery

Synopsis: A tense narrative that delves deep into tracking down hidden truths, challenging perception and uncovering mysteries.

Date: June 26

Breakfast

Director: AR Gandhi Krishna

Cast: Amitha, Archana, Madhan Bob

Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada)

Platform: Prime Video, SimplySouth

Genre: Drama / Comedy

Synopsis: A relatable and light-hearted look at morning routines, conversations, and interpersonal chemistry over everyday life.

Date: June 24

Baahubali: The Torch Bearer (Series)

Director: SS Rajamouli

Cast: Prabhas, Adivi Sesh, Ramya Krishnan

Language: Telugu

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Epic Fantasy / Animation

Synopsis: An expansion of the legendary Mahishmati kingdom, following untold chapters of courage, duty, and royal legacy.

Date: June 26

Dooradarshini

Director: Karthikeya Komi

Cast: Bhadram, G Bhaskar, Suvixith Bojja

Language: Telugu

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Nostalgia / Drama

Synopsis: A reflective journey into small-town life and the arrival of media, exploring how changing times reshape a tight-knit community.

Date: June 26

CUP

Director: Sanju V Samuel

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Basil Joseph, Riya Shibu

Language: Malayalam

Platform: ManoramaMax, SimplySouth

Genre: Sports Drama

Synopsis: A heartwarming and competitive story centered around chasing dreams, regional sports, and personal triumph.

Date: June 25

Revolver Rinko

Director: Kiran Narayanan

Cast: Anjali P Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Lalu Alex

Language: Malayalam

Platform: Sunnxt

Genre: Crime Comedy / Action

Synopsis: A quirky, stylised thriller tracking an unconventional protagonist dealing with a series of chaotic misadventures.

Date: June 26

Raja Shivaji

Director: Riteish Deshmukh

Cast: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh

Language: Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Historical Biography

Synopsis: An epic chronicle tracking the rise, strategies, and monumental legacy of the legendary warrior king.

Date: June 26

Gram Chikitsalay: Season 2 (Series)

Director: Lalitam Tiwari

Cast: Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija

Language: Hindi

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Rural Drama / Comedy

Synopsis: The series returns to the grassroots healthcare center, blending community humor with heartfelt local challenges.

Date: June 23

Perfect Family (Weekly Series)

Director: Sachin Pathak

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa

Language: Hindi

Platform: SonyLiv

Genre: Family Drama / Suspense

Synopsis: Behind a picture-perfect household lies an intricate web of mysteries, dropping new clues week after week.

Date: June 26

Alliance (Reality Show)

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Arslan Goni, Niti Taylor

Language: Hindi

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Reality / Competition

Synopsis: Contestants are forced to form complex strategic partnerships and navigate trust to survive elimination.

Date: June 26

Lock Upp (Reality Show)

Host: Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora

Language: Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Reality / Captivity

Synopsis: High-voltage drama erupts as celebrity contestants face tough conditions and strict surveillance in a locked environment.

Date: June 27

House of the Dragon: Season 3 (Series)

Cast: Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke

Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Fantasy Epic

Synopsis: The dance of dragons reaches a fever pitch as kingdoms clash, familial betrayals deepen, and Westeros burns.

Date: June 21

The Sheep Detectives

Director: Kyle Balda

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Brett Goldstein, Patrick Stewart

Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Animated Mystery / Comedy

Synopsis: An unusual team of farm animals pairs sharp wit with deduction to solve eccentric local cases.

Date: June 24

The Agency: Season 2

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith

Language: English

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Espionage Thriller

Synopsis: High-stakes global intelligence operations tighten as cover identities wear thin and internal politics turn deadly.

Date: June 21

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver

Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Sci-Fi Fantasy

Synopsis: A spectacular return to Pandora, exploring new elements, dangerous clans, and the volatile nature of the planet.

Date: June 24

In the Hands of Dante

Director: Julian Schnabel

Cast: Ibrahim Elouahabi, Gavin Weingarten, Al Pacino

Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Literary Drama / Thriller

Synopsis: A dual-timeline epic tracing the journey of Dante's masterwork through historical spaces and modern criminal underworlds.

Date: June 24

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2

Cast: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley

Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Live-Action Fantasy

Synopsis: The live-action adaptation returns as Aang and his friends journey across kingdoms to master the next elements and face the Fire Nation.

Date: June 25

The Bear: Season 5

Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri

Language: English

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Workplace Drama

Synopsis: The intense, high-pressure culinary world tests relationships to the breaking point as the kitchen strives for perfection.

Date: June 25

Little Brother

Director: Matt Spicer

Cast: John Cena, Eric André, Michelle Monaghan

Language: English (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

Synopsis: A poignant exploration of brotherhood, moving through childhood innocence into the hard realities of adulthood.

Date: June 26

Notes from the Last Row (Series)

Cast: Choi Min-sik, Choi Hyun-wook, Jin Kyung

Language: Korean (also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Youth Drama

Synopsis: A captivating look at classroom dynamics, unspoken perspectives, and the secret lives of students sitting in the back row.

Date: June 26

Agent Kim Reactivated (Series)

Cast: So Ji-sub, Choi Dae-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho

Language: Korean, English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action Comedy

Synopsis: A retired secret agent tries to lead a normal civilian life, only to be forcefully dragged back into the field for an emergency mission.

Date: June 26

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