DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Uyir to Vadhandhi: Season 2, check out titles releasing in the first week of August 2026

CHENNAI: The first week of August brings a fresh slate of OTT releases across genres, with crime thrillers, military dramas, action entertainers, emotional family dramas and animated adventures making their digital debut. From Uyir and Vadhandhi: Season 2 to Operation Safed Sagar and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.
Director: M Padmakumar
Cast: Roshan Mathew, Saiyami Kher, Baiju Santhosh, Athulya Chandra
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Crime Thriller
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
Synopsis: A probationary sub-inspector investigates the mysterious death of an unidentified woman near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, uncovering a web of hidden secrets.
Date: August 4
Director: Aakash Baskaran
Cast: Atharvaa, Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Fahadh Faasil (extended cameo), Malavika Mohanan, Natty Subramaniam, Rakshan, Sudhakar, Niharika NM and S Thaman
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Emotional Drama
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: An emotional drama that explores love, family relationships and life-changing decisions through the journey of an ordinary man.
Date: August 7
Director: Sasi
Cast: Vijay Antony, Swasika
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Social Drama
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam
Synopsis: Inspired by true events, the film follows the emotional bond between a mother and son as they battle poverty and life's harsh realities.
Date: August 7
Director: Andrew Louis
Cast: M Sasikumar, Yashwanth, Anagha, Aparna Das
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Investigative Thriller
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: Police officer Moosa Raaza reopens a politically sensitive cold case after discovering that an innocent man was wrongly imprisoned.
Date: August 7
Director: Murali Kishor Abburu
Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse, Sivaji
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Rural Action Drama
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: An orphan raised by a respected village leader is forced to fight for justice when his principles and loyalties are put to the test.
Date: August 7
Director: Paul George
Cast: Antony Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dushara Vijayan
Platform: ManoramaMAX
Genre: Survival Action Thriller
Language: Malayalam
Synopsis: Set in the forests of Kerala, the film follows a gripping battle for survival against poachers, wild elephants and dangerous human conflicts.
Date: August 7
Director: Oni Sen
Cast: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Military Drama
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam
Synopsis: Inspired by the Indian Air Force's historic mission during the 1999 Kargil War, the series chronicles the bravery of the Golden Arrows Squadron.
Date: August 7
Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
Voice cast: Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Brie Larson (Rosalina), Donald Glover (Yoshi), Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.) and Glen Powell (Fox McCloud)
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Animated Fantasy Adventure
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: Mario embarks on an intergalactic adventure across distant galaxies to stop a powerful cosmic threat and save the universe.
Date: August 7