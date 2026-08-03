OTT

DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Uyir to Vadhandhi: Season 2, check out titles releasing in the first week of August 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week.
Posters of the film
Posters of the filmIMDB
Updated on

CHENNAI: The first week of August brings a fresh slate of OTT releases across genres, with crime thrillers, military dramas, action entertainers, emotional family dramas and animated adventures making their digital debut. From Uyir and Vadhandhi: Season 2 to Operation Safed Sagar and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.

Uyir

Director: M Padmakumar

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Saiyami Kher, Baiju Santhosh, Athulya Chandra

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Crime Thriller

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Synopsis: A probationary sub-inspector investigates the mysterious death of an unidentified woman near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, uncovering a web of hidden secrets.

Date: August 4

Idhyam Murali

Director: Aakash Baskaran

Cast: Atharvaa, Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Fahadh Faasil (extended cameo), Malavika Mohanan, Natty Subramaniam, Rakshan, Sudhakar, Niharika NM and S Thaman

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Emotional Drama

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: An emotional drama that explores love, family relationships and life-changing decisions through the journey of an ordinary man.

Date: August 7

Nooru Saami

Director: Sasi

Cast: Vijay Antony, Swasika

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Social Drama

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam

Synopsis: Inspired by true events, the film follows the emotional bond between a mother and son as they battle poverty and life's harsh realities.

Date: August 7

Vadhandhi: Season 2 (Series)

Director: Andrew Louis

Cast: M Sasikumar, Yashwanth, Anagha, Aparna Das

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Investigative Thriller

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: Police officer Moosa Raaza reopens a politically sensitive cold case after discovering that an innocent man was wrongly imprisoned.

Date: August 7

Lenin

Director: Murali Kishor Abburu

Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse, Sivaji

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Rural Action Drama

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: An orphan raised by a respected village leader is forced to fight for justice when his principles and loyalties are put to the test.

Date: August 7

Kattalan

Director: Paul George

Cast: Antony Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dushara Vijayan

Platform: ManoramaMAX

Genre: Survival Action Thriller

Language: Malayalam

Synopsis: Set in the forests of Kerala, the film follows a gripping battle for survival against poachers, wild elephants and dangerous human conflicts.

Date: August 7

Operation Safed Sagar (Series)

Director: Oni Sen

Cast: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Military Drama

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam

Synopsis: Inspired by the Indian Air Force's historic mission during the 1999 Kargil War, the series chronicles the bravery of the Golden Arrows Squadron.

Date: August 7

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Voice cast: Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Brie Larson (Rosalina), Donald Glover (Yoshi), Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.) and Glen Powell (Fox McCloud)

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Animated Fantasy Adventure

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: Mario embarks on an intergalactic adventure across distant galaxies to stop a powerful cosmic threat and save the universe.

Date: August 7

Nooru Saami
DT Next OTT Watchlist
Vadhandhi: Season 2
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in