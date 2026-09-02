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DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu to GDN and Vadhala, check out titles releasing in the first week of September 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week
(L-R) GDN and DC
(L-R) GDN and DC
Updated on

CHENNAI: The first week of September brings a varied line-up of OTT releases across languages and genres, with sci-fi adventures, action thrillers, historical dramas, crime thrillers, biographical films, courtroom dramas and musical series making their digital debut. From Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and Gal Gadot's The Runner to Vadhala, Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari and R Madhavan's GDN, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.

The Runner

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Cast: Gal Gadot, Damian Lewis, Rory Wilmot, Alfred Enoch

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Action thriller

Language: English

Synopsis: A high-powered London lawyer is forced into a desperate race after a mysterious caller tells her that her son has been kidnapped. She must follow a series of dangerous instructions while trying to uncover who is behind the abduction.

Date: September 2

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Director: Jon Favreau

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Science-fiction action adventure

Language: English

Synopsis: Set after the fall of the Empire, the film follows Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu as they take on a new mission for the fledgling New Republic. The duo face new threats while travelling across the galaxy.

Date: September 2

Lovesick

Director: Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, Humberto Hinojosa Ozcariz

Cast: Renata Vaca, Alejandro Puente, Alessandro De Gennaro, Cinthya Hernández

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic period drama series

Language: Spanish, English

Synopsis: Set during the Mexican Revolution, the series follows Emilia Sauri, a young woman determined to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor despite the restrictions placed on women. As she seeks love, purpose and independence, Emilia's personal journey unfolds against a backdrop of political and social upheaval.

Date: September 2

Turning Point: Generation 9/11

Director: Brian Knappenberger

Cast: Survivors, journalists, veterans and people affected by the September 11 attacks

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Historical documentary

Language: English, Hindi

Synopsis: The documentary examines how the September 11 attacks shaped a generation and looks at the long-term impact of the tragedy through firsthand accounts from people affected by the attacks and their aftermath.

Date: September 2

Vadhala

Director: Vamsi Krishna Akella

Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Laya, Hrithika Srinivas

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological thriller

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: A seemingly perfect couple's life takes an unsettling turn when an unexpected person enters their world. What begins as admiration gradually spirals into emotional chaos, blurring the lines between love, attachment and obsession. As fear and tension intensify, they find themselves trapped in a disturbing psychological conflict.

Date: September 3

Gandhari

Director: Devashish Makhija

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Mita Vashisht, Swastika Mukherjee, Chhaya Kadam, Jatin Sarna

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action thriller

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: A mother is pushed to extraordinary lengths when her daughter is kidnapped. As she searches for her child, she enters a dangerous world and takes matters into her own hands to track down those responsible.

Date: September 3

The Gentlemen: Season 2

Director: Guy Ritchie, Eran Creevy, Nick Rowland

Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime comedy-drama series

Language: English, Tamil, Hindi

Synopsis: Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass look to expand their criminal empire beyond Britain. Their move into Italy brings new rivals and fresh complications as they attempt to protect their growing business while dealing with the dangerous world of organised crime.

Date: September 3

The President's Cake

Director: Hasan Hadi

Cast: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Sajad Mohamad Qasem, Waheed Thabet

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Language: Arabic, English

Synopsis: Set in 1990s Iraq, the film follows nine-year-old Lamia, who is tasked with finding ingredients to bake a birthday cake for the country's president. Her search takes her through a city struggling with shortages and uncertainty.

Date: September 3

DC

Director: Arun Matheswaran

Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy

Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Romantic action drama

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam

Synopsis: Devadas, a man with a troubled past, finds himself caught in a dangerous world of love, crime and revenge. The film follows his struggle as he confronts the challenges surrounding him while dealing with the consequences of his past.

Date: September 4

GDN

Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar

Cast: R Madhavan, Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Thambi Ramaiah, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Biographical drama

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi

Synopsis: Based on the life of inventor GD Naidu, the film follows his journey of innovation and his efforts to pursue technological progress despite opposition from powerful authorities. R Madhavan plays the pioneering inventor in the biographical drama.

Date: September 4

The Court

Director: Bala SB

Cast: Yogalakshmi, Arjun Syam Gopan, Sanjana Tiwari, Vivek Prasanna

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Courtroom drama series

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: A young lawyer who struggles with a stammer takes on a challenging legal battle against her celebrated father. As she fights for justice, she must overcome personal and professional barriers while proving herself in the courtroom.

Date: September 4

Jagamae Sangeetham

Director: Palnati Surya Pratap

Cast: Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, Sushmita Shetty

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Musical family drama series

Language: Telugu, Tamil

Synopsis: Balu, the heir to his grandfather Shastri's Carnatic music legacy, struggles to balance family expectations and his own artistic ambitions. When old rivalries and long-hidden secrets resurface, he must confront the past to protect his family's musical heritage.

Date: September 4

Veerabhadruni Rahasyam: Season 1 Part 2

Director: Bheemagani Sreevardhan Reddy

Cast: Annie, Raghu Kunche, Raghu, Abhinav, Kamal Tumu, Anuradha

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Mystery thriller series

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: Set in the mysterious village of Veerabhadrapuram, the series follows an outsider who challenges deep-rooted superstitions while uncovering secrets and crimes hidden behind local myths. The second part continues the mystery with new revelations.

Date: September 4

Unmadham

Director: Kiran Das

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose, Raina Radhakrishnan, Siddique, Sudheesh, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kottayam Nazeer, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair

Platform: SonyLIV

Genre: Psychological crime thriller

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Synopsis: Police constable Shelly, who is dealing with personal struggles, decides to reopen a long-forgotten case. As he investigates further, strange events begin to unfold, blurring the line between reality and illusion and gradually affecting his own state of mind.

Date: September 4

Dhamaal 4

Director: Indra Kumar

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: A group of unlikely friends find themselves caught up in a chaotic treasure hunt. Their search for hidden riches leads to a series of comic situations, chases and unexpected adventures.

Date: September 4

Earle Meets World

Cast: Alix Earle, Ashtin Earle and family members

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Reality series

Language: English

Synopsis: Social media personality Alix Earle gives viewers a look at her personal and professional life. The series also follows her family and relationships as they navigate fame, ambitions and everyday challenges.

Date: September 4

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