DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu to GDN and Vadhala, check out titles releasing in the first week of September 2026

CHENNAI: The first week of September brings a varied line-up of OTT releases across languages and genres, with sci-fi adventures, action thrillers, historical dramas, crime thrillers, biographical films, courtroom dramas and musical series making their digital debut. From Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and Gal Gadot's The Runner to Vadhala, Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari and R Madhavan's GDN, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.
Director: Kevin Macdonald
Cast: Gal Gadot, Damian Lewis, Rory Wilmot, Alfred Enoch
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Action thriller
Language: English
Synopsis: A high-powered London lawyer is forced into a desperate race after a mysterious caller tells her that her son has been kidnapped. She must follow a series of dangerous instructions while trying to uncover who is behind the abduction.
Date: September 2
Director: Jon Favreau
Cast: Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Science-fiction action adventure
Language: English
Synopsis: Set after the fall of the Empire, the film follows Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu as they take on a new mission for the fledgling New Republic. The duo face new threats while travelling across the galaxy.
Date: September 2
Director: Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, Humberto Hinojosa Ozcariz
Cast: Renata Vaca, Alejandro Puente, Alessandro De Gennaro, Cinthya Hernández
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romantic period drama series
Language: Spanish, English
Synopsis: Set during the Mexican Revolution, the series follows Emilia Sauri, a young woman determined to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor despite the restrictions placed on women. As she seeks love, purpose and independence, Emilia's personal journey unfolds against a backdrop of political and social upheaval.
Date: September 2
Director: Brian Knappenberger
Cast: Survivors, journalists, veterans and people affected by the September 11 attacks
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Historical documentary
Language: English, Hindi
Synopsis: The documentary examines how the September 11 attacks shaped a generation and looks at the long-term impact of the tragedy through firsthand accounts from people affected by the attacks and their aftermath.
Date: September 2
Director: Vamsi Krishna Akella
Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Laya, Hrithika Srinivas
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Psychological thriller
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: A seemingly perfect couple's life takes an unsettling turn when an unexpected person enters their world. What begins as admiration gradually spirals into emotional chaos, blurring the lines between love, attachment and obsession. As fear and tension intensify, they find themselves trapped in a disturbing psychological conflict.
Date: September 3
Director: Devashish Makhija
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Mita Vashisht, Swastika Mukherjee, Chhaya Kadam, Jatin Sarna
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action thriller
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: A mother is pushed to extraordinary lengths when her daughter is kidnapped. As she searches for her child, she enters a dangerous world and takes matters into her own hands to track down those responsible.
Date: September 3
Director: Guy Ritchie, Eran Creevy, Nick Rowland
Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime comedy-drama series
Language: English, Tamil, Hindi
Synopsis: Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass look to expand their criminal empire beyond Britain. Their move into Italy brings new rivals and fresh complications as they attempt to protect their growing business while dealing with the dangerous world of organised crime.
Date: September 3
Director: Hasan Hadi
Cast: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Sajad Mohamad Qasem, Waheed Thabet
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama
Language: Arabic, English
Synopsis: Set in 1990s Iraq, the film follows nine-year-old Lamia, who is tasked with finding ingredients to bake a birthday cake for the country's president. Her search takes her through a city struggling with shortages and uncertainty.
Date: September 3
Director: Arun Matheswaran
Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy
Platform: Sun NXT
Genre: Romantic action drama
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam
Synopsis: Devadas, a man with a troubled past, finds himself caught in a dangerous world of love, crime and revenge. The film follows his struggle as he confronts the challenges surrounding him while dealing with the consequences of his past.
Date: September 4
Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar
Cast: R Madhavan, Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Thambi Ramaiah, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Biographical drama
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi
Synopsis: Based on the life of inventor GD Naidu, the film follows his journey of innovation and his efforts to pursue technological progress despite opposition from powerful authorities. R Madhavan plays the pioneering inventor in the biographical drama.
Date: September 4
Director: Bala SB
Cast: Yogalakshmi, Arjun Syam Gopan, Sanjana Tiwari, Vivek Prasanna
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Courtroom drama series
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: A young lawyer who struggles with a stammer takes on a challenging legal battle against her celebrated father. As she fights for justice, she must overcome personal and professional barriers while proving herself in the courtroom.
Date: September 4
Director: Palnati Surya Pratap
Cast: Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, Sushmita Shetty
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Musical family drama series
Language: Telugu, Tamil
Synopsis: Balu, the heir to his grandfather Shastri's Carnatic music legacy, struggles to balance family expectations and his own artistic ambitions. When old rivalries and long-hidden secrets resurface, he must confront the past to protect his family's musical heritage.
Date: September 4
Director: Bheemagani Sreevardhan Reddy
Cast: Annie, Raghu Kunche, Raghu, Abhinav, Kamal Tumu, Anuradha
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Mystery thriller series
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: Set in the mysterious village of Veerabhadrapuram, the series follows an outsider who challenges deep-rooted superstitions while uncovering secrets and crimes hidden behind local myths. The second part continues the mystery with new revelations.
Date: September 4
Director: Kiran Das
Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose, Raina Radhakrishnan, Siddique, Sudheesh, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kottayam Nazeer, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair
Platform: SonyLIV
Genre: Psychological crime thriller
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
Synopsis: Police constable Shelly, who is dealing with personal struggles, decides to reopen a long-forgotten case. As he investigates further, strange events begin to unfold, blurring the line between reality and illusion and gradually affecting his own state of mind.
Date: September 4
Director: Indra Kumar
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: A group of unlikely friends find themselves caught up in a chaotic treasure hunt. Their search for hidden riches leads to a series of comic situations, chases and unexpected adventures.
Date: September 4
Cast: Alix Earle, Ashtin Earle and family members
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Reality series
Language: English
Synopsis: Social media personality Alix Earle gives viewers a look at her personal and professional life. The series also follows her family and relationships as they navigate fame, ambitions and everyday challenges.
Date: September 4